Recount bid will require payment: A vague belief in ballot ‘inconsistencies’

The recount of the Nevada County clerk-recorder race is expected to cost almost $83,000, a Thursday analysis states.

And if the first installment isn’t paid by Monday, the recount won’t happen, County Counsel Kit Elliott said.

Randy Economy — senior adviser and spokesperson for last year’s gubernatorial recall effort, a former candidate for the state Board of Equalization and a conservative talk show host from the Coachella Valley — said he’s seeking the recount on behalf of clerk-recorder/registrar of voters candidate Jason Tedder. Economy must pay $10,096 before the recount will begin and $1,813.04 each following day, for an estimated total cost of $82,728.06.

Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz, in an analysis, estimated workers could tally 1,000 ballots a day, completing the recount in 38 days.

“I don’t anticipate this taking 36 days,” Economy said. “If it takes 36 days to count 36,000 ballots, I think there’s something systematically wrong.”

Nevada County’s vote, certified last week, shows Natalie Adona winning the clerk-recorder race with 22,800 votes, or 67.9%. Tedder received 7,843 votes, or 23.3%. Paul Gilbert took 2,942 votes, 8.8%.

Economy said he believes there are voter inconsistencies in Nevada County. Why is vague.

“I’ve been doing this since 1985,” he said. “What happens in Nevada County is happening everywhere.”

Economy said he’s followed Nevada County politics for over two years, and has spoken with Tedder for several months.

Tedder couldn’t be reached for comment by phone or email.

Diaz said he estimated 1,000 ballots counted per day based on his office’s 1% audit, a process performed each election.

“One thousand ballots a day is pretty good,” he added. “Four people have to read out each name for each ballot.”

Diaz won’t conduct the recount, according to state law. Instead, county staff has recommended supervisors appoint Ryan Ronco, Placer County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, to supervise the recount. If appointed, Ronco would in turn appoint four voters, and possibly more, to do the recount.

“How he does the audit, maybe the board will be able to count more,” Diaz said. “Maybe they’ll count less.”

TIMELINE

A strict timeline has placed the recount issue before the Nevada County Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday meeting.

Economy filed his request over the holiday weekend. Because the recount is for the clerk-recorder race, and because the board has only seven days to call for the recount, supervisors by Tuesday must appoint someone other than Diaz to conduct it.

Economy must pay $10,096 no later than Monday for the recount to start. Otherwise, it could be removed from the supervisors’ agenda. If the daily $1,813.04 fee isn’t paid, the recount would stop and couldn’t be restarted, said County Counsel Elliott in an email.

Economy said he and his team intend to be present during the process, standing near the people counting.

“I’ll be there as long as I can with my team,” he said.

“There are two sides of every story,” he added later. “We’re entitled to do this under law. We are not the bad guys.”

