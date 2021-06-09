‘Stars aligned’: Collaborative business Mosh Posh Marketplace opens in Nevada City

From left, Thalia Pharris of Liquid Gold Juicery; Shannon Byrd, of Mason Jar Meals To Go; and Azreail Duran of I M Element stand inside of their collaborative Mosh Posh Market, which will sell their products and those of other small local business owners at 110 York St. in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

Mosh Posh Marketplace officially opened Sunday, bringing what owner Shannon Byrd described as a vessel for business creativity to downtown Nevada City.

Some parts of the new marketplace were already selling their products out of the space at 110 York St. prior to its recent rebranding, including Byrd’s original business, Mason Jar Meals To Go and Liquid Gold Juicery.

Also available at the store are CSA pickups and other products from Mushroom Barn ; specialty lunch boxes from catering service Delish Bish; herbal tea blends from Anna’s Teas ; and soups from Spiced , which offers a bimonthly family dinner soup club.

Lastly, for a total of seven businesses involved in what Byrd described as a “mosh posh of businesses,” is I M Element, which offers specialty bath and body products.

Mosh Posh Marketplace’s doors are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Wednesday.

Stir-fried potatoes, chicken Caesar salad, puddings and other desserts are just some of the meals offered as part of Shannon Byrd’s Mason Jar Meals To Go, the impetus behind Mosh Posh Marketplace.

Photo: Elias Funez

Byrd last year started Mason Jar Meals To Go, which offers grab-and-go or delivery for meals, salads, and desserts all in Mason jars, an idea which was sparked after she began using Mason jars in her own meal prepping. She soon realized the method worked well for freezing food and planning out precise portions — both of which she says virtually eliminated her food waste.

When looking to rent kitchen space to run the Mason Jar Meals To Go out of, Byrd said the “stars aligned” for a more collaborative endeavor instead when she found its current location, which includes a full kitchen and storefront.

Azreail Duran of I M Element shows off a shelf of bath and body works and other items from local small business owners.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Considering the kitchen came with the store, obviously that’s a huge benefit. That’s wonderful,” said Byrd on the change in plans.

She began subletting out use of the kitchen to other businesses month to month, a practice she said “opens up that opportunity to have blanket access to a kitchen that’s not a restaurant,” at which point she said the idea for the different businesses to migrate their products out into the storefront began to take hold.

The resulting business model, according to Byrd, will also include options outside of the core businesses involved, including hot brewed Crumbunny Coffee Roasters coffee, various grocery items, and an on-site salad and yogurt bar.

“The concept is centered around the ideals of community, collaboration, and support amongst the multiple women-owned businesses within the space,” wrote Byrd in a statement about the new business, adding that the collaboration would allow the business to become more than “just a food business or your typical commissary kitchen.”

“Each individual business benefits from the various offerings within the kitchen and storefront, and we are so excited to watch the store unfold and the offering to evolve,” wrote Byrd.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com