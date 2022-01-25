Starbucks store in Grass Valley closes until Friday

The Starbucks store at 681 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley has closed temporarily, after an employee of the store received a positive test result for COVID-19 on Monday, according to a Starbucks spokesperson.

Elizabeth Summers, a spokesperson with Starbucks media relations, said the store is expected to reopen Friday.

According to Summers, following the confirmation of a COVID-19 case Monday, the store closed immediately and the staff member who tested positive as well as other staff who were in close contact with them began isolation.

She added that the individual who tested positive was not present at the store at the time that it closed Monday.

“The safety and wellbeing of our partners and communities has and will continue to be our top priority as we navigate COVID-19,” Summers said Tuesday.





According to guidance published on Starbucks’ website in 2020, and updated earlier this month, the company is “working to help partners impacted by adjusted hours of operation, modifications to operations, or a temporary closure by transferring partners to other stores and providing catastrophe pay in the scenario partners are unable to work due to precautionary store closure, which now covers a minimum of two instances when necessary.”

A Starbucks-licensed location in Grass Valley, located inside of the Safeway grocery store at 11867 Sutton Way, was also closed Monday and Tuesday.

A sign at the location as of Tuesday stated that this closure was due to a staff shortage at the time.

Representatives of the grocery store chain could not be reached for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.

VIctoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com