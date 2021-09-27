Starbucks on Freeman Lane in Grass Valley reopens
The Starbucks store at 681 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley has resumed its normal business operations, a Starbucks spokesperson said Monday morning.
The store had closed its doors Sept. 14 in order to undergo “standard renovations,” according to the spokesperson.
“As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate our store portfolio, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers,” they said in an email.
Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com
