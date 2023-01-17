Nevada City’s premier butcher shop and delicatessen is under new ownership.
The Ham Stand, located on Zion Street, was recently taken over by Kevin Soares and his partner Rose Fisher.
Having worked for original Ham Stand owner Jason Jillson since the shop’s inception in 2018, Soares has taken the reins on the business, promising minimal change.
“I’ve been working here since it opened, on and off. I had other gigs and obligations, but yeah since the beginning. Before that I worked for Jernigan’s for upwards of 10 years,” said Soares. “I’ve just been in the game. We bought a house downtown and I committed to full time here and I said, if Jason ever wanted to sell the place, to let me know before he sells it to somebody else.”
Soares’ wish was fulfilled. He and Fisher took over in November, though they said that the severance from Jillson is not 100% complete.
“We don’t want to change anything too much, too drastically,” said Fisher. “We think Jason came up with a really good idea and we want to support that in whatever way we can as well eventually expand into … just more. See where our limits are as far as our space allows.”
The Ham Stand operates mainly as a butcher shop, but also offers catering for any type of event and the menu is not limited to meat options.
“(The catering) is not necessarily meat-centric,” said Fisher.
She added that there is a chance they will begin offering butchery classes, though none are currently scheduled. Having two young children, she said, proposes its own challenges especially while juggling a business.
The two seem to enjoy their work and take pride in the quality of their product, and rely on local sources to make their bacons, sausages, deli meats, and accoutrements.
“The reason we locally source is because we have really awesome local products,” said Soares. “We get the best stuff there is, and we are just lucky enough to live in one of the best producing regions there is. We keep our standards high. It’s a solid footprint we’re inheriting. We’re not looking to change anything, just expand what’s already there.”
Added Fischer: “Everything we bring in is locally sourced. It’s also really nice to be able to support the community and have a symbiotic relationship where everything is starting here. We have such phenomenal producers. It’s nice to celebrate that.”
At the end of the day, the pair said that one main thing fuels their desire to keep on their trajectory.
“I think people coming in and getting excited is really awesome,” Soares said. “They get excited that a place like this exists in our community. There’s a lot people who come in and are like, ‘I’m so glad you guys are here.’ It’s so hard to get quality meats and quality products, even in Sacramento and San Francisco. It’s just a rarity.
“When people are excited, and when they realize what a treat and a treasure this place is … that’s the fun part of the job. Making stuff is cool, but I think (it’s about) the people. That’s what’s really fun.”