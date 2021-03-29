 Standing in solidarity: Hate against Asians denounced in Nevada City | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Standing in solidarity: Hate against Asians denounced in Nevada City

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Jeannie Wood, executive director of Community Asian Theater of the Sierra, or CATS, was one of many to stand against violence against Asians, along with other members of the community who lined both sides of the Broad Street Bridge Saturday afternoon in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Many members of the community stood in solidarity against Asian hate Saturday on the Broad Street Bridge in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more