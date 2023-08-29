Editor
Hundreds showed up for the Love Walk and inaugural Locals for Locals event Sunday, commemorating an unfortunate event that occurred on the streets of Grass Valley in 2017.
“My youngest son was 16 or 17 at the time, he was walking up and down along Mill Street here and during that whole time there was a group of young white men driving in the car and taunting him as he was going down the block during the day in Grass Valley,” event organizer Jamal Walker said to the crowd of the 2017 incident.
“I appealed to the community on social media,” Walker said. “I put a call out to the community and said that it was not enough what happened but that no one came to his aid. That was almost worse.” Jamal said.
“I said, ‘Nevada County, we can do better than that at looking out for each other’. Whoever might be experiencing mistreatment, this is for anyone who may be marginalized that we need to stand up for each other’s humanity,” Walker said.
The outcry on local social media pages regarding the incident was astounding and with the help of former Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine, hundreds gathered in front of the Del Oro Theatre to show their love for one another and initiate the “love walk” as a form of peaceful protest in Sept. of 2017.
While the crowd gathered Sunday was considerably smaller than the first Love Walk — and the occupation of the downtown streets kept to the sidewalks and pedestrian access of Mill Street — there was no shortage of brotherly and sisterly love for one another in downtown Grass Valley.
“My hope moving forward with Love Walk is that it can become something that we can come out to just see the humans next to us and drop the labels that we have created for ourselves and each other,” Walker said to the crowd.
Grass Valley Mayor Jan Arbuckle also spoke to the crowd during the event, recalling an instance of diversity she experienced that stuck out in her mind.
“When I moved here in 2003 one of the first things I noticed was that you can see a person in dreads, walking and laughing with a person in cowboy boots and a cowboy hat. Their children may have attended the same school, sports team, scouts, or any one of a number of things that tie this incredible community together. The mutual respect and commonality is why I believe most people choose to live here. Whether you were born here or moved here because you felt such a connection to this community,” Arbuckle said to the crowd.
Arbuckle spoke of growing incivility at the local government level and a civility pledge that the City of Grass Valley will be adding to their meeting agendas to, ‘remind everyone and all, of the value of civil behaviour’.
“When angry attacks and infighting become commonplace in public forums ranging from the council chambers to social media, it can be easy to wonder what happened to the idea that civility should be a basic part of life,” Arbuckle said before reciting the civility pledge.
“I pledge to build a stronger and more prosperous community by advocating for civil engagement, respecting others and their viewpoints and finding solutions for the betterment of my city,” Arbuckle said.
“Maya Angelou said we all should know that diversity makes for a rich tapestry. And we must understand that all the threads of the tapestry are equal in value no matter their color, equal in importance no matter their texture,” Arbuckle said.
Shelly Covert, spokesperson for the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan tribe, was on hand to offer a blessing to the crowd gathered for the Love Walk and recalled an instance of racial disparity that she witnessed years ago on Mill Street while going into the Del Oro Theatre to watch a film with Frances Milhous and a pair of boys that were staying at the Milhous boys ranch.
“We had two of the boys with us I think they were from L.A., very dark skin, and this truckload of other boys that were probably high school aged, came and they were way beyond what Jamal had said, but the same intention, but they didn’t hide it at all. They stopped the truck jumped out and were bullying these kids and Frances was inside at the Del Oro and we were all going to the movies and she said, ‘What’s going on out there?’. She got up in their faces, and this is the card that I feel that our community doesn’t have anymore, she said ‘I know your grandmother and I’m going to go over there and tell her what you did, get in that car and get out of here’,” Covert said. “It’s like we didn’t get educated at that certain age.”
Other members of the community utilized the Love Walk as an opportunity to talk about these unfortunate racial issues facing the community at large, emphasizing the need to educate those in the community to be more welcoming of the people of color that live and visit here.
“I just plead to our community to really welcome people of color and teach their kids to welcome people of color and speak to the shop owners to welcome people of color, but that has not been our experience,” Grass Valley resident Bonnie Lee Josefson said during the walk.
Josefson, who has multiracial children, recalled a horrifying incident that occurred with her daughter and grandson while in the parking lot of a shopping center in Auburn.
“They pulled up to my daughter with KKK hoods on,” Josefson said. “They pulled up next to her, called her an f — (racial slur), threatened to kill her and my grandson. She was so horrified and scared by these individuals. So she ran back to the nearest store and called 911. Of course there was nothing they could do about it.”
While Josefson was ultimately pleased with the efforts of the Love Walk, she admits that there needs to be more unifying events in the community.
“It’s one thing to say love one another and all but look who isn’t here?” Josefson said. “Look at the people who aren’t here and that don’t support this. We as a community need to talk to one another and not just make this a one day event,” Josefson said.
“This is wonderful today and I think it is a wonderful step in the right direction. But I think our community is really naive to what is going on because they are not people of color,” Josefson said.