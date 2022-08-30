Stan Norman murder case ends

Michael McCauley walked into court a free man on Friday afternoon and left the same way.

McCauley, 45, was convicted in May of involuntary manslaughter for his role in the slaying of Stan Norman, 70, a Vietnam veteran who was killed in 2018 at a Cascade Shores home. Sean Bryant, 55, was convicted by jury of first-degree murder in his death, and sentenced in July to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Nevada County Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin on Friday sentenced McCauley to four years in prison, though McCauley’s defense attorney, Kelly Babineau, was asking for three. However, McCauley has already served four years awaiting trial, and was able to leave the Nevada County Courthouse that day. He’s on parole for three years.

Four years was the maximum McCauley could face. Friday’s sentencing ends the Norman murder case.

“It was the only just sentence, given the circumstances,” interim Assistant District Attorney Cambria Lisonbee said Tuesday. “Given the principle, I wanted the four years.”

A jury opted against convicting McCauley of the heftier charges of voluntary manslaughter and second-degree murder.

“Under the law, he remains subject to parole,” said Tice-Raskin. “We can’t simply release him. His parole (is) reduced by the actual excess credits that he has served.”

McCauley — who now lives and works in Sonoma County — had until Tuesday to report to a parole officer. He will report to one closest to his residence.

Babineau on Friday opposed any postponement of the proceedings suggested by prosecutors, and was adamant that the case be resolved sooner rather than later.

“This case is never-ending. I didn’t want to fight a case in the middle of COVID. (McCauley) should not be forced to continue because prosecution is not prepared to argue. This is an issue with no substance.”

Tice-Raskin answered: “This matter has been pending for quite some time, but this matter has been continued for a significant portion of that time at the request of the defense and over the objection of the state.”

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com