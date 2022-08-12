Stage almost set for November election: Grass Valley Council declaration period extended to Wednesday

There’s still time to declare for Grass Valley City Council.

The deadline would have been 5 p.m. Friday, if both incumbents had declared. As Ben Aguilar didn’t sign up for another run, the deadline was pushed to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Two named candidates have declared for two open spots on the council — Haven Caravelli and incumbent Hilary Hodge. A third candidate has filed the paperwork, but that person’s signatures hadn’t been verified as of Friday afternoon.

Clerks on Friday still had a handful of candidate filings to process, and the complete list of those who had formally declared for office wasn’t known at that time.

Several races will appear on the November ballot, though many more won’t. That’s because if any given race has the same or fewer number of candidates than there are seats, those people will be appointed and it won’t go to the voters, Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz said.

Many special district races likely will fall into that category. They include fire, school and recreation districts.

Grass Valley Council appears that it will have a race. Additionally, Patti Ingram Spencer and Lisa Swarthout are headed to a runoff for the District 3 Nevada County Board of Supervisors seat.

Sheriff Shannan Moon and District Attorney Jesse Wilson have no competition, and will start a new four-year term in January. The new assessor will be Rolf Kleinhans, and Tina Vernon will start another term as treasurer-tax collector, as both prevailed in their June 7 elections.

The auditor-controller race is in litigation, and Gina Will has contested whether the winner, Rob Tribble, has the qualifications for the office.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@thenion.com