Stage almost set for November election: Grass Valley Council declaration period extended to Wednesday

Alan Riquelmy
  

There’s still time to declare for Grass Valley City Council.

The deadline would have been 5 p.m. Friday, if both incumbents had declared. As Ben Aguilar didn’t sign up for another run, the deadline was pushed to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Two named candidates have declared for two open spots on the council — Haven Caravelli and incumbent Hilary Hodge. A third candidate has filed the paperwork, but that person’s signatures hadn’t been verified as of Friday afternoon.

Clerks on Friday still had a handful of candidate filings to process, and the complete list of those who had formally declared for office wasn’t known at that time.

Several races will appear on the November ballot, though many more won’t. That’s because if any given race has the same or fewer number of candidates than there are seats, those people will be appointed and it won’t go to the voters, Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz said.

Many special district races likely will fall into that category. They include fire, school and recreation districts.

Grass Valley Council appears that it will have a race. Additionally, Patti Ingram Spencer and Lisa Swarthout are headed to a runoff for the District 3 Nevada County Board of Supervisors seat.

Sheriff Shannan Moon and District Attorney Jesse Wilson have no competition, and will start a new four-year term in January. The new assessor will be Rolf Kleinhans, and Tina Vernon will start another term as treasurer-tax collector, as both prevailed in their June 7 elections.

The auditor-controller race is in litigation, and Gina Will has contested whether the winner, Rob Tribble, has the qualifications for the office.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@thenion.com

MEET THE CANDIDATES

This list is incomplete and unofficial.

NEVADA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DISTRICT 3 – 1 seat

Patti Ingram Spencer

Lisa Swarthout

GRASS VALLEY COUNCIL – 2 seats

Haven Caravelli, Small business owner

Hilary Hodge, Incumbent

NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT – 1 seat in Division 1, 1 seat in Division 2

Ricki Heck, Incumbent, Division 1

Chris Bierwagen, Incumbent, Division 2

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

NEVADA JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT – 1 seat each for Trustee Areas 1, 2 and 5

Olivia Pritchett, Medical Office Manager, Trustee Area 1

Wendy Willoughby, Nonprofit Managing, Director Area 2

Stephanie Leishman, Appointed Incumbent, Trustee Area 2

Ken Johnson, Classroom Teacher, Trustee Area 5

Jay Adamson, Business Owner, Trustee Area 5

NEVADA COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION – 2 seats for Trustee Area 1; 1 seat for Trustee Area 2

Louise Johnson, Trustee Area 1

Susan E. Clarabut Incumbent, Trustee Area 1

Heino Nicolai Incumbent, Trustee Area 2

GRASS VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats

Mark L. Hermes

Lisa Jarvis, Incumbent

NEVADA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats

Joshua Pack, Appointed Incumbent

Jennifer Singer, Incumbent

Seth Leishman, Incumbent

CLEAR CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 2 seats for full term; 1 seat for short term

Barton Riebe, Incumbent

Jerily McCormick, Incumbent

Nancy Messier, Appointed Incumbent, Short Term 2 years

CHICAGO PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats

Dustin Mooers, Incumbent

Michael Dunham, Firefighter/Paramedic

PENN VALLEY UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats

Sharon Loucks, Incumbent

Amanda Connell, Appointed Incumbent

Robert Moen, Incumbent

PLEASANT RIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats

Kelly McKinley, Incumbent

Alyise Temores, Telecommunications Design Engineer

TWIN RIDGES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 2 seats

Mindi Morton

UNION HILL SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats

Leslie Lattyak, Incumbent

Tami Stedman, Incumbent

TAHOE TRUCKEE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT – 1 seat in Trustee Area 1; 1 seat in Trustee Area 4

Patrick Mooney, Retired Educator, Trustee Area 1

Richard Ludke, U.S. Forest Service Safety Manager, Trustee Area 1

FIRE DISTRICTS

HIGGINS AREA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT – 3 seats

Martin Main, Customer Service Manager

Bruce Jones, Appointed Incumbent

Chuck Suszko, Appointed Incumbent

NEVADA COUNTY CONSOLIDATED FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT – 3 seats

Keith Grueneberg, Incumbent

Jon Hall, Appointed Incumbent

Barry Dorland, Incumbent

PENN VALLEY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT — 2 seats

Bruce Stephenson, Incumbent

Gordon Mangel, Appointed Incumbent

ROUGH AND READY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

Craig Ashcraft, Appointed Incumbent

Doug Wittler, Incumbent

NORTH SAN JUAN FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT – 3 seats

Bruce E. Boyd, Appointed

Tim Tschantz, Incumbent

Samantha Hinrichs, Appointed Incumbent

Rusty Fites‐Kaufman, Consultant

OPHIR HILL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT – 2 seats

Buckley Armacher, Incumbent

PEARDALE-CHICAGO PARK FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT – 3 seats

Charles Hooper, Incumbent

