Stage almost set for November election: Grass Valley Council declaration period extended to Wednesday
There’s still time to declare for Grass Valley City Council.
The deadline would have been 5 p.m. Friday, if both incumbents had declared. As Ben Aguilar didn’t sign up for another run, the deadline was pushed to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Two named candidates have declared for two open spots on the council — Haven Caravelli and incumbent Hilary Hodge. A third candidate has filed the paperwork, but that person’s signatures hadn’t been verified as of Friday afternoon.
Clerks on Friday still had a handful of candidate filings to process, and the complete list of those who had formally declared for office wasn’t known at that time.
Several races will appear on the November ballot, though many more won’t. That’s because if any given race has the same or fewer number of candidates than there are seats, those people will be appointed and it won’t go to the voters, Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz said.
Many special district races likely will fall into that category. They include fire, school and recreation districts.
Grass Valley Council appears that it will have a race. Additionally, Patti Ingram Spencer and Lisa Swarthout are headed to a runoff for the District 3 Nevada County Board of Supervisors seat.
Sheriff Shannan Moon and District Attorney Jesse Wilson have no competition, and will start a new four-year term in January. The new assessor will be Rolf Kleinhans, and Tina Vernon will start another term as treasurer-tax collector, as both prevailed in their June 7 elections.
The auditor-controller race is in litigation, and Gina Will has contested whether the winner, Rob Tribble, has the qualifications for the office.
Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@thenion.com
This list is incomplete and unofficial.
NEVADA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DISTRICT 3 – 1 seat
Patti Ingram Spencer
Lisa Swarthout
GRASS VALLEY COUNCIL – 2 seats
Haven Caravelli, Small business owner
Hilary Hodge, Incumbent
NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT – 1 seat in Division 1, 1 seat in Division 2
Ricki Heck, Incumbent, Division 1
Chris Bierwagen, Incumbent, Division 2
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
NEVADA JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT – 1 seat each for Trustee Areas 1, 2 and 5
Olivia Pritchett, Medical Office Manager, Trustee Area 1
Wendy Willoughby, Nonprofit Managing, Director Area 2
Stephanie Leishman, Appointed Incumbent, Trustee Area 2
Ken Johnson, Classroom Teacher, Trustee Area 5
Jay Adamson, Business Owner, Trustee Area 5
NEVADA COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION – 2 seats for Trustee Area 1; 1 seat for Trustee Area 2
Louise Johnson, Trustee Area 1
Susan E. Clarabut Incumbent, Trustee Area 1
Heino Nicolai Incumbent, Trustee Area 2
GRASS VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats
Mark L. Hermes
Lisa Jarvis, Incumbent
NEVADA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats
Joshua Pack, Appointed Incumbent
Jennifer Singer, Incumbent
Seth Leishman, Incumbent
CLEAR CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 2 seats for full term; 1 seat for short term
Barton Riebe, Incumbent
Jerily McCormick, Incumbent
Nancy Messier, Appointed Incumbent, Short Term 2 years
CHICAGO PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats
Dustin Mooers, Incumbent
Michael Dunham, Firefighter/Paramedic
PENN VALLEY UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats
Sharon Loucks, Incumbent
Amanda Connell, Appointed Incumbent
Robert Moen, Incumbent
PLEASANT RIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats
Kelly McKinley, Incumbent
Alyise Temores, Telecommunications Design Engineer
TWIN RIDGES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 2 seats
Mindi Morton
UNION HILL SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats
Leslie Lattyak, Incumbent
Tami Stedman, Incumbent
TAHOE TRUCKEE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT – 1 seat in Trustee Area 1; 1 seat in Trustee Area 4
Patrick Mooney, Retired Educator, Trustee Area 1
Richard Ludke, U.S. Forest Service Safety Manager, Trustee Area 1
FIRE DISTRICTS
HIGGINS AREA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT – 3 seats
Martin Main, Customer Service Manager
Bruce Jones, Appointed Incumbent
Chuck Suszko, Appointed Incumbent
NEVADA COUNTY CONSOLIDATED FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT – 3 seats
Keith Grueneberg, Incumbent
Jon Hall, Appointed Incumbent
Barry Dorland, Incumbent
PENN VALLEY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT — 2 seats
Bruce Stephenson, Incumbent
Gordon Mangel, Appointed Incumbent
ROUGH AND READY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
Craig Ashcraft, Appointed Incumbent
Doug Wittler, Incumbent
NORTH SAN JUAN FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT – 3 seats
Bruce E. Boyd, Appointed
Tim Tschantz, Incumbent
Samantha Hinrichs, Appointed Incumbent
Rusty Fites‐Kaufman, Consultant
OPHIR HILL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT – 2 seats
Buckley Armacher, Incumbent
PEARDALE-CHICAGO PARK FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT – 3 seats
Charles Hooper, Incumbent
