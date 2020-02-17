Staff of county dispatch center to receive award at annual Red Light Ball

The annual Red Light Ball dinner dance set for Feb. 29 (sold out) is the major fundraiser of the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council. The mission of the council is to support local law enforcement and fire protection agencies through contributions of equipment, training and other assistance. The council donated nearly $49,000 to first responders last year, and more than $1 million since its inception in 1999.

Staff of the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center will be honored with the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council’s “Bill & Susan Drown Public Safety Commitment Award” at the Feb. 29 21st Annual Red Light Ball.

“I could not be more proud of their work,” said Sheriff Shannan Moon, whose office oversees and helps fund the dispatch center. “We truly appreciate the council for recognizing dispatchers and the service they provide to all of us in Nevada County.”

Dispatch Operations Manager Andrew Trygg echoed the sheriff’s sentiments.

“Every day, we save lives,” he said.

Trygg shared the story of a passenger on an Amtrak train who pulled a knife and threatened to kill other passengers and himself. For an unknown reason, the man called 911 as the train rolled along the tracks between Auburn and Truckee. A dispatcher took the call at the Nevada County Dispatch Center, and talked to the erratic man for 45 minutes as he hung up and called again.

The quick-thinking dispatcher ascertained the train’s next stop would be Truckee and arranged for law enforcement units to be waiting. After the train arrived in Truckee, it took the dispatcher another 15 minutes to convince the man to disembark and surrender.

“He surrendered peacefully,” said Trygg, “and we were able to get him the help he needed. But the outcome could easily have been very different.”

There are thousands of stories similar to that one. Moon said dispatchers’ special training allows them to collect important details that can save lives during rapidly evolving situations.

“Their ability to gather high-quality information quickly helps responders not only with their safety, but also can make the difference in successful prosecution of crimes,” Moon said.

Dispatchers receive special training in hostage situations, de-escalation, wildfires, and other stressful crises. Within the first year of their career, dispatchers are required to attend a three-week academy sponsored by the Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST).

Next, the new dispatcher receives up to seven months of on-the-job training working alongside an experienced dispatcher, during which the new hire is coached through every phone call and radio transmission. In addition, all dispatchers must attend 24 hours of POST continuing education every two years.

Tough work

The dispatch center is staffed 24/7 by workers who handle calls for sheriff’s deputies; Grass Valley, Nevada City and Truckee police departments; and a handful of animal control officers. Last year, dispatchers fielded 32,000 emergency 911 calls and 120,000 non-emergency calls, such as mail theft or a fallen tree blocking a road.

“We are proud that 97.6% of our emergency 911 calls are answered within 15 seconds, compared to the statewide average of 95%,” said Trygg. “Every fraction of a second matters.”

The dispatch center is located in a cramped, windowless room of the Nevada County Jail and dispatchers work at consoles which boast four large computer screens.

On one monitor, workers access the Computer Aided Dispatch system, internet for research, email, and other county and state systems. Another screen is the 911 and phone system. Still another screen is the dispatchers’ radio system, where workers select different channels to determine what they hear and who hears them.

During a 12-hour shift, a dispatcher can be tracking the status of 30 to 60 law enforcement officers countywide, monitoring up to 10 different radio frequencies, and rapidly switching between non-emergency and emergency phone calls.

The dispatch center is currently staffed with 10 full-time workers — although one of those is on maternity leave — plus three part-time workers. The county has approved 12 full-time positions, not including the dispatch operations manager, and the Sheriff’s Office hopes to fill those two vacant spots.

Moon said she is committed to improving the working conditions of dispatchers.

“Bringing the dispatch center to full staffing and creating an environment and culture of support are important,” said Moon. “I believe our staff takes better care of our customers when we take care of our staff. My commitment is to ensure that all staff know they are valued, and as a result, all Sheriff’s Office services are exceptional.”

Alex Marcucci, who last month finished her first year as a dispatcher, said she and her coworkers are honored to be recognized.

“We do the tough work that we do to serve our community, not for awards or recognition,” Marcucci said. “Nonetheless, we are pleased to receive such a prestigious award. We usually exist in the background.”

Trygg said a common trait of dispatchers is their selfless commitment to put their community’s safety before their own.

“When it snows, while other people take a ‘snow day,’ our dispatchers do whatever it takes to get to work to ensure every call is answered,” said Trygg. “On holidays, they’re not with their families. They’re at work. They always put the community first.”

