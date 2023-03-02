When calendars turn to March, local dogs begin sniffing for the scent of baking Cornish pasties, anticipating the magical day when pasties fly.
St. Piran, a fifth century Celtic missionary, is the patron of Cornwall and its miners. On his day in Grass Valley the blessings extend to dogs.
Grass Valley celebrates St. Piran’s Day – rain or shine – with its annual pasty tossing contest on Saturday, March 4, 9:30 am at the City Hall parking lot at South Auburn and Main Streets. The event’s motto: “Everyone’s Cornish Today.”
The event begins with the ringing bell of Town Crier Paul Haas. Then the American and Cornish flags rise above City Hall as the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir, directed by George Husurak, leads the national anthems.
The mayors of Grass Valley and Nevada City lead off the pasty tossing, competing for the annual Mayors’ Trophy. Then police chiefs and other officials from the two towns compete, and this year, members of the Board of Supervisors. Private citizens can take a turn, too, and especially children of all ages.
For a dog, St. Piran’s Day begins with a leash, a brisk walk to City Hall and a few minutes to socialize with other dogs. The excitement builds as the pasties fly and fall, followed by an instance when the leash grows slack so a dog can lunge forward for a taste of broken pasty.
“It’s the liver they love,” said Carol Kinyon, the baker and dog lover who creates the pasty-like treats for canines. The recipe, she revealed, includes a ground liver dough with organic kibble stuffing, a treat dogs can’t resist.
“There are more dogs coming every year,” Kinyon said. “They can’t wait until they get some pasty to eat.” For dog owners and others, coffee and snacks will be on sale before and during the event.
If you bake pasties (the kind people eat), bring a home-baked pasty for judging in the annual bakeoff. Entry forms are available from the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce or by calling 530-273-4667 and at Tess’ Kitchen Store. Tess’ will award gift certificates for the “Best Overall” and “Best Traditional” pasty.
St. Piran is to Cornwall what St. Patrick is to Ireland. In fact, he brought Christianity to the Celtic land in the southwest corner of Britain. In legend, he outwitted menacing giants and taught the Cornish to refine tin. The Cornish flag, commonly called St. Piran’s flag, a white cross on a black field, flies across Cornwall, and often flies in Grass Valley.
The Cornish, once the world’s pre-eminent hard-rock miners, came from their homeland with the know-how to tap the deep veins when gold in quartz was discovered near Grass Valley. The Americans called them “Cousin Jacks,” and Cornish women became “Cousin Jennies.”
St. Piran’s Day sponsors include the Grass Valley Downtown Association; Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce; City of Grass Valley; GV Male Voice Choir; GV United Methodist Church; GV-Bodmin Sister Cities; Tess’ Kitchen Store and California Cornish Cousins.
At last year’s event all the dogs were well-behaved, none broke free, and all got a taste of pasty. Even for a creature living in the moment, St. Piran’s is a day to remember.
Gage McKinney is a Cornish bard who lives in Grass Valley. His books include “MacBoyle’s Gold.”