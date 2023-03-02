St. Piran's Day

A dog enjoys a bite of pasty at a previous St. Piran’s Day celebration in Grass Valley.

 Courtesy Photo

When calendars turn to March, local dogs begin sniffing for the scent of baking Cornish pasties, anticipating the magical day when pasties fly.

St. Piran, a fifth century Celtic missionary, is the patron of Cornwall and its miners. On his day in Grass Valley the blessings extend to dogs.

Gage McKinney is a Cornish bard who lives in Grass Valley. His books include “MacBoyle’s Gold.”