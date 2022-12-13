St. Patrick’s church in Grass Valley undergoes renovations
Parishioners move to the main hall for weekly services until April 2023
Renovations continue at St. Patrick’s church in Grass Valley where construction to the main house of worship has forced parishioners to relocate to the church’s main hall nearby. Weekly Mass will be held there until renovations are scheduled for completion in April of 2023.
On Dec. 1, Father Alexander Estrella of St. Patrick’s, blessed the current renovation of the house of worship during a Mass where school children from St. Mary’s Academy and over 50 parishioners attended.
The Mass included the blessing, and procession of the vessel, which holds the consecrated hosts called ciborium in Latin, to where Mass is now being held, in the main hall.
The blessing for the project included a reading from St. Paul’s letters to the Corinthians, scripture that Father Estrella used to remind parishioners that they are both God’s co-workers, and are built on the foundation of Jesus Christ.
During the Mass, eighth grade altar server Aidan Mabry could be seen helping with the incense.
“My role was thurifer, the altar server who carries the thurible, the incense that hangs from a metal chain,” explained Mabry.
“It was pouring rain and Father covered the ciborium with his cope [a vestment for processions] Obviously, we got wet, but it didn’t.”
The St. Patrick’s congregation has been making-do with folding chairs for several months while the outside of the building has been re-plastered and repairs done to the bell tower.
“Just about everything will be refinished. It will look nice,” Stan Anderton of BCM Construction Company stated. “All new floors, the pews are already refinished and in storage, new acoustic plaster on the walls, the pipe organ will be moved to the choir loft, the baptismal fount will be in the back like most churches, and the altar will be remodeled.”
“My own personal prayer is that this time of construction serves to remind me that I must always strive for greater holiness, that my soul is a ‘work zone.’ I hope that we can all take that inspiration from this project and seek to constantly renew our souls in God’s grace and build ourselves into the living stones, which form God’s dwelling place in the world,” Father Estrella said.
The St. Patrick design team is led by Father Estrella; contracted with Roy Cotterill from Perkins, Williams & Cotterill Architects firm; Emily Sottile, Ddrector of the Sacred Space Studio; Bonnie Whitehouse, business development coordinator from Evergreene Architectural Arts, a company of conservators, artists, designers , specialty contractors and skilled craftsmen. Evergreene is not an architecture firm, according to official plans from Evergreene Architectural Arts.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com or call 530-477-4256.
