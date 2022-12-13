St. Patrick’s church in Grass Valley undergoes renovations

Demolition of the altar began Dec. 1 at St. Patrick’s Church in Grass Valley. “I know that there are many who share in my disappointment that we won’t be in the church for Christmas, (my original hope was to be done in time for Christmas) ... His presence isn’t only mystical or spiritual but physical in the great gift of the Sacred Eucharist and He abides in the tabernacle that we may visit Him. What a gift we leave for the future!” Father Estrella said.

Photo by Marianne Boll-See

Renovations continue at St. Patrick’s church in Grass Valley where construction to the main house of worship has forced parishioners to relocate to the church’s main hall nearby. Weekly Mass will be held there until renovations are scheduled for completion in April of 2023.

On Dec. 1, Father Alexander Estrella of St. Patrick’s, blessed the current renovation of the house of worship during a Mass where school children from St. Mary’s Academy and over 50 parishioners attended.

The Mass included the blessing, and procession of the vessel, which holds the consecrated hosts called ciborium in Latin, to where Mass is now being held, in the main hall.

The blessing for the project included a reading from St. Paul’s letters to the Corinthians, scripture that Father Estrella used to remind parishioners that they are both God’s co-workers, and are built on the foundation of Jesus Christ.

Father Estrella blessed the renovations at St. Patrick’s church Dec. 1 after morning Mass. School children and nearly 50 parishioners participated in a procession to the main hall behind the church. Photo courtesy of Stan Anderton of BCM Construction Company.



During the Mass, eighth grade altar server Aidan Mabry could be seen helping with the incense.

“My role was thurifer, the altar server who carries the thurible, the incense that hangs from a metal chain,” explained Mabry.

“It was pouring rain and Father covered the ciborium with his cope [a vestment for processions] Obviously, we got wet, but it didn’t.”

Aidan Mabry, an eigth-grader at St. Mary’s Academy did not mind getting wet on a downpour during the blessing of the host and the procession to the main hall. Photo by Marianne Boll-See



The St. Patrick’s congregation has been making-do with folding chairs for several months while the outside of the building has been re-plastered and repairs done to the bell tower.

“Just about everything will be refinished. It will look nice,” Stan Anderton of BCM Construction Company stated. “All new floors, the pews are already refinished and in storage, new acoustic plaster on the walls, the pipe organ will be moved to the choir loft, the baptismal fount will be in the back like most churches, and the altar will be remodeled.”

As part of the remodel for the interior of St. Patrick’s church, the pipe organ will be moved to the choir loft. Other changes to the interior include the reconstruction of the altar and baptismal font.

Photo by Marianne Boll-See

“My own personal prayer is that this time of construction serves to remind me that I must always strive for greater holiness, that my soul is a ‘work zone.’ I hope that we can all take that inspiration from this project and seek to constantly renew our souls in God’s grace and build ourselves into the living stones, which form God’s dwelling place in the world,” Father Estrella said.

The St. Patrick design team is led by Father Estrella; contracted with Roy Cotterill from Perkins, Williams & Cotterill Architects firm; Emily Sottile, Ddrector of the Sacred Space Studio; Bonnie Whitehouse, business development coordinator from Evergreene Architectural Arts, a company of conservators, artists, designers , specialty contractors and skilled craftsmen. Evergreene is not an architecture firm, according to official plans from Evergreene Architectural Arts.

Above is one of the options proposed by the team at St. Patrick’s church during the renovation of the interior of the church. The project’s completion is set for April 2023.

Photo courtesy of Stan Anderton of BCM Construction Company.

The bell tower at St. Patrick’s church was repaired and the outside of the building was painted in October. The inside renovations will move the congregation to the church’s main hall for daily and weekly services.

Photo submitted by Richard Hill.

