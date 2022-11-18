Squirrel Nut Zippers return to Nevada County

James "Jimbo" Mathus, original member of the Squirrel Nut Zippers swing revival band, addresses the crowd during a 2018 performance at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City. The band makes its latest return to The Center For The Arts in Grass Valley scheduled for Dec. 7.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

The Squirrel Nut Zippers return to the west coast this December with their joyous, raucous Christmas Caravan tour and will perform at The Center for The Arts on Wednesday Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The platinum selling jazz artists will be performing songs from their Christmas Caravan and Mardi Gras for Christmas albums as well as other Zippers favorites during their 13-date run, which will be their first west coast holiday tour since 2018. The Southern Roots & Swing Revival show is described as being, “Americana in its truest sense, exploring American musical forms of the past in a thrilling, faithful-yet-irreverent manner.”

Celia Blue leads the Squirrel Nut Zippers' female vocalist role in the swing revival band that gained notoriety in the mid 90s with hits like "Hell", whose namesake album went platinum. The band returns to Nevada County Wednesday Dec. 7.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

The Squirrel Nut Zipper’s most recent album Lost Songs of Doc Souchon debuted in late 2020. It features 10 tracks – a combination of newly-penned Zippers songs, along with a few tunes from past times – and has received acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Prior to Lost Songs of Doc Souchon, their most recent studio album Beasts Of Burgundy was released in 2018 and debuted at #4 on the Billboard Jazz Albums Chart upon its release. It was back in 1998 when SNZ released their first and only Holiday album titled Christmas Caravan, which went on to sell a quarter of a million copies and reached #12 on the Billboard Holiday Albums chart.

SNZ began their musical journey in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in the mid 1990s, as a musician’s escape from the cookie-cutter world of modern rock radio at the time. Mathus, along with drummer/percussionist Chris Phillips, formed the band as a casual musical foray among friends and family in the area. It wasn’t long before the band’s quirky mix of jazz chords, folk music, and punk rock leanings spread out of the region and attracted a national audience.

Since reactivating in mid-2016, SNZ have been performing to packed houses across the country and around the world. As Mathus has said since the band’s re-launch, “it’s not a reunion, it’s a revival.”

For the most up-to-date information on the band visit: http://www.snzippers.com .