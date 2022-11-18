Squirrel Nut Zippers return to Nevada County
Platinum-selling artists bring Christmas Caravan Tour to The Center For The Arts
The Squirrel Nut Zippers return to the west coast this December with their joyous, raucous Christmas Caravan tour and will perform at The Center for The Arts on Wednesday Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
The platinum selling jazz artists will be performing songs from their Christmas Caravan and Mardi Gras for Christmas albums as well as other Zippers favorites during their 13-date run, which will be their first west coast holiday tour since 2018. The Southern Roots & Swing Revival show is described as being, “Americana in its truest sense, exploring American musical forms of the past in a thrilling, faithful-yet-irreverent manner.”
The Squirrel Nut Zipper’s most recent album Lost Songs of Doc Souchon debuted in late 2020. It features 10 tracks – a combination of newly-penned Zippers songs, along with a few tunes from past times – and has received acclaim from fans and critics alike.
Prior to Lost Songs of Doc Souchon, their most recent studio album Beasts Of Burgundy was released in 2018 and debuted at #4 on the Billboard Jazz Albums Chart upon its release. It was back in 1998 when SNZ released their first and only Holiday album titled Christmas Caravan, which went on to sell a quarter of a million copies and reached #12 on the Billboard Holiday Albums chart.
SNZ began their musical journey in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in the mid 1990s, as a musician’s escape from the cookie-cutter world of modern rock radio at the time. Mathus, along with drummer/percussionist Chris Phillips, formed the band as a casual musical foray among friends and family in the area. It wasn’t long before the band’s quirky mix of jazz chords, folk music, and punk rock leanings spread out of the region and attracted a national audience.
Since reactivating in mid-2016, SNZ have been performing to packed houses across the country and around the world. As Mathus has said since the band’s re-launch, “it’s not a reunion, it’s a revival.”
For the most up-to-date information on the band visit: http://www.snzippers.com.
Miners make it far: First second round playoff appearance in 13 years
The Nevada Union varsity Miners football team made its way to the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s football playoffs last Friday in Roseville where they lost to the Panthers 48 – 28.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments