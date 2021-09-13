Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows to announce name change today
Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows intends to announce its new name this morning.
The change in name, a process started last year, will remove what the resort called derogatory language.
The resort last year said the decision to change the name came after research into the etymology and history of the term “squaw” — both generally and specifically with respect to Squaw Valley — as well as outreach to Native American groups, including the local Washoe Tribe, and outreach to the local and extended community. Company leadership then decided to drop the derogatory and offensive term “squaw” from the destination’s name.
