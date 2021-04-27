 Sprucing up the city: Nevada City Spring Clean nears final clean-up day | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Sprucing up the city: Nevada City Spring Clean nears final clean-up day

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Nevada City’s Miriam Morris, from the Bottom-Up Nevada City movement, helps add some color to Broad Street Tuesday morning as she plants flowers into new trough planters in front of Java John’s and Nevada City Classic Cafe during the Nevada City Spring Clean Up event. The trough planters were made possible through the efforts of Jesse Locks of the Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Other parts of Nevada City were abuzz with spring cleaning Tuesday morning as crews have been busy preparing the exterior and interior of the National Exchange Hotel for its reopening next month.
Photo: Elias Funez
New trough planters in front of Java John’s and Nevada City Classic Cafe help protect outdoor dining customers from vehicle traffic while helping to beautify the streets.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City Spring Clean Up volunteer Miriam Morris carries a handful of flowers to be planted into new planters along Broad Street during Tuesday morning’s clean up event. A final Spring Clean Up day is scheduled for Thursday morning, with volunteers asked to meet in the upper Commercial Street parking lot at 7:30 a.m.
Photo: Elias Funez
Gold leaf signage is intricately placed onto the exterior windows of the National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City Tuesday as workers pay attention to final details in advance of the hotel’s reopening scheduled for next month.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more