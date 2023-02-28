Enjoy the spectacular display of colorful tulips in bloom at Springtime at Ananda at the Crystal Hermitage throughout the month of April.

The public is again invited to tour lush gardens featuring some 100 varieties of pink, purple, orange and yellow tulips. Visitors can follow beautiful paths that meander through pools, waterfalls, statuary and a chapel inspired by the Little Church of St. Francis of Assisi. The gardens feature awe-inspiring views of the Tahoe National Forest and the Yuba River Canyon.