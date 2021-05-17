Spring storm: Chance of showers Thursday, possibly into the weekend, for Grass Valley

Rain clouds moved over Grass Valley and western Nevada County Saturday evening, bringing trace amounts of precipitation to areas. Rough and Ready recorded 0.1 inches of rain. Blue Canyon received 0.06 inches. More showers could be on the way.

Photo: Elias Funez

There is a chance that Grass Valley will see precipitation later this week as a storm moves through the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Today is expected to have a high near 73 and a low around 45. Wednesday’s high is forecast to drop to 67, although both days are expected to remain sunny with clear nights.

Thursday, the National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny weather, but with a 20% chance of showers during the day.

“The coolest day will be Thursday as the storm moves through,“ said Robert Baruffaldi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Baruffaldi explained that, as the storm moves in, it will bring cooler temperatures with it, followed by a period of warming back up.

Thurday’s high is forecast to reach 62. Friday and Saturday are forecast to see highs of 66 and 69, respectively, followed by a jump back up to 75 on Sunday.

Lows are forecast to remain in the 40s for the rest of the week — dropping to 41 for Wednesday and Thursday night, and rising to the mid-40s Friday and Saturday nights.

He added, however, that the low pressure system could linger in the area into the weekend, meaning that there is a chance of showers or thunderstorms through Saturday, in particular at higher elevations.

“It’s still five, six days out, so you have to kind of monitor how things change,” Baruffaldi said Monday on the chance of rain Friday and Saturday. “Maybe, some of that gets a little bit drawn down into lower elevations, which could impact Grass Valley.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com