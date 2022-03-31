 Spring sights abound along South Yuba | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Spring sights abound along South Yuba

Buttermilk Bend wildflower walk in full bloom

News News |

Elias Funez
  

A Pacific orangetip butterfly stops on a fiddleneck wildflower Thursday along the wildflower walk of the Buttermilk Bend Trail, now in full bloom, at South Yuba River State Park at Bridgeport.
Photo: Elias Funez
Poppies and lupine are some of the many wildflowers currently in bloom along the Buttermilk Bend Trail near the Bridgeport Covered Bridge in Penn Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of day walkers take in the wildflower-studded hillsides along the Buttermilk Bend Trail on Thursday.
Photo: Elias Funez
A Spider Lupine specimen attracts a bee Thursday along the wildflower walk portion of the Buttermilk Bend Trail.
Photo: Elias Funez
Trail walkers take time to photograph the colorful wildflower display along the Buttermilk Bend Trail.
Photo: Elias Funez
Swaths of poppies, currently in full bloom, sway in the gentle breeze Thursday afternoon along the wildflower walk of the Buttermilk Bend Trail in Penn Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more