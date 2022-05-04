Spring on display: Camera club exhibit opens Friday

A new photo exhibit by the Nevada County Camera Club will be on display starting Friday, a news release states.

The exhibit will be in the Edward Jones office conference room, 580 Brunswick Road, Grass Valley, from Friday through June 16.

“These 16 beautiful celebratory images by Nevada County Camera Club will delight the spring lovers in us all,” said Sheila Ryan, exhibit coordinator for the camera club, in the release. “The public is invited to attend the opening of the show on May 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. The exhibit will also be available for public viewing during regular business hours, when the conference room is unoccupied.”

KNOW & GO What: “Spring Is Here” photography exhibit When: Friday to June 16, during regular business hours Opening reception: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday Where: Edward Jones office, 580 Brunswick Road, Suite 200, Grass Valley More info: http://www.nccameraclub.com

Jimmie Marchio’s “Budding of Spring” is one of the photographs on display at the “Spring Is Here” exhibit.

