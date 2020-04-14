Spring has sprung: Cooler weather, some rain possible this weekend

A warming trend in the weather is expected to give way to cooler temperatures by the weekend, though the respite won’t last long before high temperatures return to the upper 60s by Tuesday of next week.

Highs today and Thursday will linger around 69, dropping to 67 on Friday and 61 on Saturday. Sunday’s high is expected to hit 60.

“Monday highs will drop down to 57, about six degrees below normal,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Hannah Chandler-Cooley said. “It will be a little bit below normal and it will feel like more of a jump because it’s been so warm.”

The pleasant weather has been drawing people to local trails such as the South Yuba, Independence, and Buttermilk Bend trails, despite parking lot closures at the trail heads.

Support Local Journalism Donate



While the trails remain open, officials are encouraging the use of safe social distancing while using the park system.

On the single track trails, users may also want to bring a face mask along.

Rain chances

A slight chance of precipitation is on the horizon for Thursday evening as well as Sunday.

Though the timing and amounts of precipitation are still in the air, the rain isn’t expected to amount to much.

“It’s really limited,” Chandler-Cooley said regarding projected rain totals. “It’s less than a tenth of an inch of rain overall.”

Snow levels for Thursday’s weather system are expected to be above pass levels, with accumulation expected only along the mountain crests.

Sunday’s weather system is expected to be more impactful than Thursday’s.

“This one looks a little more potent than Thursday’s blip,” Chandler-Cooley said. “Amounts are a little uncertain, but right now we’re not expecting it to be a super impactful.”

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.