Spot a Stroke, Save a Brain

The stroke team at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is lead by Stroke Program Director Dr. Avijit Baidwan and Neuroscience Program Coordinator Rachel Brown, RN, MSN. They encourage everyone to become familiar with the symptoms of stroke and respond quickly if they believe someone is experiencing a stroke.

In the United States, about one of every 19 deaths is due to stroke. For those fortunate enough to survive a stroke, it can cause lasting disability.

“Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States but not all strokes are fatal, they can leave you unable to walk or talk for the rest of your life,” says Rachel Brown, RN, MSN, Neuroscience Coordinator at Dignity Health Neurological Institute and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

The key to surviving a stroke and preventing lasting disability is time – the time it takes you to get to the hospital and begin treatment.

“The quicker you get to the hospital, the more options physicians have to treat your stroke, be that with medications or surgery,” Brown explains. “If you don’t get to the hospital as quick as possible, your symptoms may be permanent, whereas if you get there less than four hours from when the symptoms started, the physicians have the most options as to how to treat you and hopefully reverse any brain damage.”

Unfortunately, Brown says all too often, stroke patients delay seeking care, putting themselves at risk. She says often the reason is that stroke symptoms go unrecognized.

“I’ve spoken to patients who don’t know what the signs of stroke are and they do not realize they are experiencing a stroke,” she says. “Sometimes the symptoms can start subtle and slowly worsen so they ignore them or hope it’ll get better. I’ve seen many cases of elderly who live alone and their loved ones will find them confused and not making any sense.”

Brown says the pandemic has also contributed to people’s slow response to their symptoms.

“Some people are worried they will get COVID if they come to the hospital, so they stay at home even after they have experienced stroke symptoms,” she says. “People cannot sit home and miss the chance of receiving treatment for a stroke.”

Why is a quick response so important? Brown explains that treatments for stroke are time-based interventions, which means there is only a short window of time available for the doctors to provide treatment that will hopefully reverse the devastating impact of a stroke.

“During a stroke the typical patient loses 1.9 million neurons, or brain cells, each minute that the stroke is untreated,” Brown explains. “And the brain ages 3.6 years each hour without treatment.”

A person who gets to the hospital as soon as possible may recover 100% from a stroke but the longer they go without treatment, the more permanent the damage will be.

Prognosis also depends on where in the brain the stroke is. Some strokes affect a patient’s ability to walk, speak, care for themselves independently, and may even cause death.

Those most at risk for stroke include people living with obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, a history of TIA (transient ischemic attack, also known as mini strikes), atrial fibrillation, heart disease, congestive heart failure, peripheral artery disease, carotid artery disease, and a history of smoking.

Our community is fortunate to have access to world-class stroke care right here, close to home.

“Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is staffed 24 hours a day with a qualified team to treat stroke patients,” Brown says. “When you come into the hospital with stroke like symptoms, a ‘stroke alert’ is immediately activated, letting all the staff needed to provide immediate treatment know that a stroke patient is in the hospital.”

For those who call 911 and are brought into the hospital by an ambulance, the stroke team staff will already be at the door waiting for you.

The SNMH stroke team is able to diagnose the type of stroke the patient has had, which is an step in determining the appropriate treatment. If you’ve had an ischemic stroke, or one where a clot is blocking an artery in your brain, and you qualify, the SNMH team can give you a medication that will break down the clot. A tele-neurologist is also part of the stroke alert team and will immediately evaluate the patient and determine their best treatment options.

All patients who have a hemorrhagic stroke (bleeding in the brain), receive the same medication, or who require surgical intervention to remove the clot, will be transferred to Mercy San Juan Medical Center, a sister hospital of SNMH and fellow member of the Dignity Health Neurological Institute.

Brown hopes everyone in the community will hear one important message: Time is brain.

“That means, please seek medical care if you have any symptoms that may or may not be stroke-related. It’s always better to be sure than suffer the lifelong consequences.”