YOUTH WRESTLING: Goldmine grapplers shine at SAWA tourneys

The Goldmine Wrestling Club made its presence known at the 2018 Sacramento Area Wrestling Association Championships held in late April at Natomas High School.

The SAWA Championships is a major tournament during the freestyle season which allows each wrestler to vie for the top spot in Sacramento for each style, weight class and age group.

"All of our wrestlers performed admirably," Goldmine coach Joe Hart said. "Each of our athletes have really dedicated themselves to the sport this spring season."

Shining bright on the mat for Goldmine was Jason Horne, who took first place in the bantam division (7-8 year olds) freestyle tourney. Also faring well in the bantam division was Wyatt Quentmeyer with a second place finish in folkstyle and a third place finish in freestyle. Cody Wasson took home fourth place in freestyle.

In the intermediate division (9-10), Owen Hooper claimed first place in folkstyle and was fourth in freestyle. Amadeus Sharp took second in folkstyle. And, Colton Wasson was second in both freestyle and folkstyle.

In the novice division (11-12), Ricky Kiser took fourth in his weight class in both freestyle and folkstyle. Corbet Wasson was fourth in his weight class in freestyle.

In the school boy/girl division (13-14 not in high school), Jai Guerra was second in freestyle, second in folkstyle and fourth in greco-roman. Rocco McMullen was third in freestyle. Garret Polk was third in freestyle. And, Amara Sharp was third in folkstyle and fourth in freestyle.

In the cadet division (14-15 high school), Arion Sharp placed second in folkstyle. Hannah Nelson took fourth in freestyle. And, Antonio Valenti was fourth in folkstyle and fifth in freestyle.

In the pee wee division (6 and under), Elliot Combes was fourth in both freestyle and folkstyle.

"The results are showing," said Hart. "The kids are enjoying their successes on the mat and the coaches are enjoying their growth both in the practice room and in competition during the tournaments."

Many of the same grapplers from Goldmine also hit the mat at Casa Robles High School May 5 for the final SAWA tourney of the season.

Standout performances came from Uriah Painter, who took first place in both folkstyle and freestyle in the bantam division.

In the school boy division, Guerra was able to avenge two losses he suffered in his freestyle bracket, by going a perfect 3-0 in the folkstyle tournament. Guerra applied little adjustments needed in between matches to beat both opponents he had already faced earlier in the day in the freestyle bracket.

Also faring well for Goldmine was Hooper, who took first in the intermediate division's folkstyle tourney and placed second in freestyle. Amadeus Sharp was second in the intermediate folkstyle tourney. And, Conor Brown was third in folkstyle and fourth in freestyle.

In the pee-wee division, Goldmine got strong efforts from Jack Anderson with a second place finish in folkstyle. Combes was third in folkstyle and fourth in freestyle.

Over in the bantam division, Quentmeyer was third in both the freestyle and folkstyle tourneys. Caleb Brown was fourth in freestyle and third in folkstyle.

In the novice 11-12 division, Kiser earned second place in freestyle and third in folkstyle.

In the cadet division, Cody Hardin placed third in folkstyle.

The Goldmine Wrestling Club will continue to run practices through the summer season, which ends July 13.

For more information about the Gold Mine Wrestling Club visit goldminewrestling.club or its Facebook page for access to photos, videos and more from practices and tournaments during the 2018 season.

