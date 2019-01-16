YOUTH WRESTLING: Bombers shine at weekend tourneys

Seven Bombers ventured south last Friday to compete in the Solano Clash Wrestling Tournament in Vacaville.

The tourney brings together some of the toughest and most challenging competition from throughout the area.

Bringing home gold medals for the Bombers were eighth grade grapplers Jai Guerra and Amara Sharp.

Qualifying for the finals was sixth grader Sam Kesel, a first year wrestler for the Bombers.

Teammates Grace Rutherford, Nathen Fowler, Ricky Lee Kiser and Shaun Chilton rounded out the field for the competing Bombers.

While the more seasoned Bombers tested their mettle in Vacaville, the Junior Bombers headed to the Grade School Elementary Championships at Kerr Middle School in Elk Grove.

It was a strong day for the Junior Bombers, who earned multiple individual medals and took third place as a team.

Earning gold medals in their respective age and weight classes were Owen Hooper, Jason Horne, Cody Wasson and Colton Wasson.

Silver medalists included Sam Kesel, Uriah Painter and Corbet Wasson.

Taking home bronze medals were Alexia Cookson, Amadeus Sharp, Camille Ruiz and Grant LaCosse.

Fourth place finishers were Shaun Chilton, Jacob Moroyoqui, Xamiean Ferguson and Hank Galaz.

The full Bomb Squad returns to the mats Saturday for the Oak Ridge Tournament in El Dorado Hills.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.