YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: Mount St. Mary’s goes undefeated, wins small schools championship

The Mount St. Mary's Eagles soared past the competition to win their second straight Nevada County Small Schools eighth grade volleyball championship.

The Eagles, who were undefeated on the season, were led by team captains Jack O'Neill and Evan McDaniel. O'Neill earned the County MVP award and McDaniel received All-Tourney honors at the season ending tournament.

The Mount St. Mary's team is comprised of O'Neill, McDaniel, Gino Lorenzo, Griffen Dresbach-Hill, Jimmy Griffen, Trevor Buti, Luke Billingsley, Jaime MacDonald, Owen McDaniel and Will Philips.

