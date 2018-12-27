YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: Lyman Gilmore earns 7th grade large school championship
December 27, 2018
With a never-give-up attitude, the Lyman Gilmore seventh grade girls volleyball team made a spirited run through the Nevada County Athletic League Large School Championship Tournament and took home the title.
After going 8-3 in the regular season, the Bombers from Lyman Gilmore battled through tourney pool play and earned the No. 4 seed. The Bombers then topped No. 1 seed Magnolia in the semifinals, and bested Seven Hills in the championship bout, 25-20, 18-25, 15-10.
"We had to come back from the brink in that final," said coach Tyler Droivold. "We were down 17-0 in set two. It was ugly for us. But, the girls brought it back, regained the momentum and took care of business in the third set."
The Lyman Gilmore team is comprised of Kylee Harrison, Emma Wolf, Andrea Rivera, Jayda Perry, Nara Davis, Kaeli Horn, Jaden LaFrancis Woods, Ruthie Thompson, Toon Srithalap and Ashlynne Browning. Coaches are Tyler Droivold and Shawn Droivold.
