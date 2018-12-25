YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: Lyman Gilmore claims 8th grade championship

With the championship on the line, the Bombers from Lyman Gilmore were at their best.

After a strong regular season, Lyman Gilmore's eighth grade volleyball team capped its 2018 campaign by claiming the Nevada County Athletic League Large School Championship.

The Bombers headed into the end of the season tourney with a 10-1 record in regular season play, but had a rough run in the tourney prelims, going 3-3 and grabbing the No. 3 seed in bracket play.

The Bombers quickly found their stride in the single-elimination portion of the tourney, topping Union Hill in the semifinals, and beating Seven Hills in straight sets, 25-16, 25-19, in the championship match.

Leading the Bombers in the title bout was Jesslyn Rist and Kira Depew with five kills each. The team also got strong serving and setting by Izzy Hines and Trinity Bryan. Koya Porter scored the final point of the championship with an ace.

"These girls worked so hard all season in practice and it paid off," said coach Scott Mills. "They played their best volleyball of the season when it mattered most. Hats off to the Seven Hills and Union Hill teams. They were very strong this year and we knew we had to play at our max to win."

