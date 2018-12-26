 YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: Grass Valley Charter wins 7th grade title | TheUnion.com

Submitted to The Union

With an impressive display of teamwork, great attitude and sportsmanship, the Grass Valley Charter School seventh grade girls volleyball team won the Nevada County Athletic League Small Schools Championship last week.

