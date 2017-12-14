YOUTH SWIMMING: Northern Sierra swimmers shine in Oregon

The Northern Sierra swim team took 21 youth swimmers to Oregon for the Hillsboro Heat Age Group Jubilee Meet and when the water settled, they had earned a team trophy for the second year in a row.

Northern Sierra swimmers, ages 10 to 14, notched several top finishes and set multiple club records on the way to finishing third overall.

"We had a fantastic trip, and it shows in the meet results," Northern Sierra coach Allie Anderson said. "Team travel fosters independence in the athletes, which helps them build confidence as well as leadership skills. The camaraderie and team pride on the trip amps up the excitement, and the end result is racing that is off the charts. It's as much about the learning experience and the skills gained as it is about fast swimming. The coaching staff is extremely proud of this group of athletes, both in their performance in the water and how they represented our team out of state."

Helping their team to a top finish were 12 year olds Tyler Nattrass and Mia Axelman, who both won the high-point award for the their 10-12 age groups.

Nattrass set five new club records and finished first in six out of seven individual events: 100 free (53.47), 200 free (1:57.10), 100 back (59.48), 200 back (2:08.90), 100 fly (58.91), and 200 fly (2:13.50). Nattrass finished second in the 500 free.

Axelman was also champion in six out of seven individual events: 50 free (25.93), 100 free (56.02), 200 free (2:01.92), 500 free (5:29.74), 50 breast (33.67) and 100 breast (1:13.68). She was second in the 200 IM. Axelman's time in the 100 free broke a 27 year old club record.

Recommended Stories For You

Other top finishers include Aiden McCormick, 12, who earned first place finishes in three events: 100 breast (1:14.02), 200 breast (2:38.51), and 100 IM (1:05.94), as well as second in the 200 IM, fourth in the 200 free, and sixth in the 500 free. McCormick's times in the 100 and 200 breaststroke set new club records.

Elle Larsen, 11, was meet champion in the 200 breast (2:43.05), second in the 400 IM and 100 breast, third in the 50 breast and 100 IM, and seventh in the 50 free.

Kyle Adamson, 12, earned a second place finish in the 400 IM, third in the 200 back, seventh in 100 back, and nine in the 50 back.

Hannah Molitor, 12, earned top finishes in six events, earning third in the 200 fly, fourth in 100 and 200 back, fifth in 400IM, and sixth in the 50 and 100 fly.

Chloe Hughes, 11, finished fifth in the 200 back, sixth in the 400 IM, seventh in the 50 back, nine in the 100 back, and 10th in the 50 fly.

Elsie Luisetti, 12, finished seventh in the 200 back.

In the 13-14 age division, Robin Lawless, 13, finished fifth in the 100 fly and 100 back, seventh in the 200 back, and eighth in the 50 free.

Alli Kouba, 14, finished fourth in the 500 free, seventh in the 50 free and 200 fly, eighth in the 200 free, ninth in the 200 back, and 10th in the 200 IM.

Kayla Heenan, 14, finished fifth in the 100 fly, eighth in the 100 free, and 10th in the 50 free.

Maddie Meilinger, 14, finished sixth in the 500 free and 10th in the 100 free.

Joey O'Shea, 14, finished sixth in the 400 IM.

Clara Luisetti, 14, finished 10th in the 200 breast.

Northern Sierra relay teams also fared well with a third place finish in the 10-12 girls 200 medley relay (Hughes, Larsen, Molitor, Axelman) and taking fourth in the 200 free relay (Axelman, Molitor, Larsen, Luisetti).

In the 10-12 boys division, they tool fourth in the 200 medley relay (Adamson, McCormick, Pellow, Nattrass) and fourth in the 200 free relay.

In the 13-14 girls division, they grabbed third in the 200 medley relay (Lawless, Meilinger, Heenan, Kouba) and third in the 200 free relay.

Members of the travel team also included: Lucy Carson, 14, Megan Hundemer, 12, Si Moorehead, 14, Jacob Pellow, 10, Lachlan Ryan, 13, Caitlyn Sullivan, 13), and Nora Tanovic, 13.

Northern Sierra age group swimmers will be back to work in the pool through the winter, next setting their sights on the Sierra Nevada 14 & under Championships in March.

For information on Northern Sierra Swimming please visit northernsierraswimming.org.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.