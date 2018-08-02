YOUTH SWIMMING: Northern Sierra swimmers shine at long course championships

With multiple high point winners, individual event champions and record breaking performances, Northern Sierra Swimming made quite a splash at the Sierra Nevada Swimming Long Course Championships, held in Roseville July 19-22.

Northern Sierra Swimming, a locally based competitive swim club, sent 37 swimmers ages 7-18 to the event, also known as the Bill Rose Classic, and emerged with a seventh place finish as a team, three high point honorees, six individual event titles and 16 record setting performances.

"We are so proud of the phenomenal effort that the Northern Sierra swimmers put forth at the meet," said coach Allie Anderson. "It is the highlight of the year, the reason we train, to get up and really race. The swimmers were able to do this again and again, despite soaring temperatures over four long days. Their dedication to the sport was apparent and the meet outcome was excellent."

High point award winners for Northern Sierra were Jaden Sharp, Ky Simpton and Allie Wallace.

Sharp was first overall in the 10 and under girls division after first place finishes in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley; second place finishes in the 50 breast stroke and 100 breast stroke; and third place finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

Sharp set Northern Sierra Swimming team records for her gender and age group in the 100 backstroke (1:22.90), 100 freestyle (1:08.45), 200 freestyle (2:30.76) and 200 IM (2:55.80).

Recommended Stories For You

Simpton earned first overall in the 8 and under boys division with first place finishes in the 50 breast stroke and the 50 backstroke as well as a second place finish in the 50 butterfly, a third place finish in the 50 freestyle, and a fourth place finish in the 100 freestyle. Simpton set team records in all five events.

Competing in the 8 and under girls division, Allie Wallace claimed second place overall with a second place finish in the 100 freestyle, a pair of third place finishes (50 breast stroke, 50 freestyle), a fourth place finish in the 50 butterfly, and a sixth place finish in the 50 backstroke.

Northern Sierra swimmer Jamie Huerta earned an individual event championship, taking the title in the women's 17-18 200 butterfly.

In all, 17 members of Northern Sierra Swimming reached event finals and finished in the top-eight of their respective races.

Other Northern Sierra swimmers who set team records at the meet include: Kale Kouba in the 9-10 boys 400 freestyle (6:48.01); Elle Larsen in the 11-12 girls 200 IM (2:40.08), 400 IM (5:47.67) and 200 breast stroke (2:56.63); Hannah Molitor in the 11-12 girls 100 butterfly (1:09.73) and 200 backstroke (2:38.34); and Aiden McCormick in the 13-14 boys 200 backstroke (2:37.42).

Four Northern Sierra swimmers qualified to compete on a Sierra Nevada Swimming All Star team, which will race teams from all over the western United States at the Age Group Western Zones meet in Roseville, August 8-12. Representing Northern Sierra will be Sharp, Larsen, Molitor and Mia Axelman.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.