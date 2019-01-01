YOUTH SWIMMING: Northern Sierra swimmers shine at Hillsboro Jubilee

Northern Sierra swimmers put in a stellar effort at the Hillsboro Heat Jubilee meet, earning several individual and team accolades at the mid-December competition held in Hillsboro, Oregon.

"The swimmers make us proud with their representation of our team, both on the road and in the pool," a statement from the Northern Sierra Swimming coaching staff read. "They are an outstanding group, the meet is thrilling, and the results are exceptional. The team travel trip is a highlight every year."

The 19 Northern Sierra swimmers, ages 11-14, combined to win third place as a team, and also swept the girls' high point awards with overall winners Elle Larsen (10-12) and Mia Axelman (13-14) earning the most points in their age divisions. Tyler Nattrass, 13, was a runner up for the 13-14 boys high point battle.

Larsen, 12, was meet champion in six of her seven individual events, setting three new team records, as well as three meet records along the way. Her first place finishes include the 400 individual medley (4:52.32, team record), 200 breaststroke (2:32.69, team record), 50 breaststroke (32.31, meet record), 100 IM (1:04.16, team record, meet record), 100 breaststroke (1:10.70, meet record) and 200 IM (2:18.47). Larsen also raced the 50 free, finishing second with a time of 27.44.

"The team bonding experience in Oregon really helps, it's always so fun to connect with people that I didn't before," Larsen said. "Also, I truly believe if you put your mind to something you can accomplish your goals."

Axelman, 13, was meet champion in five of her seven individual events, also setting a new team record, and three meet records. Her first place finishes include the 200 breaststroke (2:29.09, team record, meet record), 100 free (54.18, meet record), 200 free (1:57.88, meet record), 500 free (5:17.25) and 200 IM (2:12.37). Axelman also raced the 100 breaststroke (1:09.91) and 50 free (25.54), finishing second in both races.

"My favorite thing about Oregon is the exciting energy," she said. "Everyone is so pumped and excited, and that's one of the reasons we swim so fast."

Nattrass, 13, finished top three in every individual event, setting team records in the 100 and 200 backstroke.

Aiden McCormick, 13, set a team record in the 200 breaststroke, finishing third overall with a time of 2:28.11. McCormick also finished third in the 100 Breast, with a time of 1:09.71.

Northern Sierra swimmers earned many top finishes throughout the meet. The top six swimmers advanced to an exiting A Final in the evening session. These swimmers included, 12-year-old Chloe Hughes (second in 400 IM, fourth in 100 butterfly, third in 200 back, fifth in 50 back, third in 100 back, third in 200 butterly and sixth in 50 butterfly), 11-year-old Jaden Sharp (fifth in 500 free, second in 200 back, fifth in 200 free), 13-year-old Hannah Molitor (fifth in 400 IM, third in 200 butterfly), 14-year-old Robin Lawless (second in 100 butterfly), 12-year-old Mahalia Hilliard (fifth in 200 back, fifth in 100 back), 14-year-old Adam DeGruccio (fifth in 100 breaststroke), 14-year-old Lachlan Ryan (sixth in 400 IM), 11-year-old Jacob Pellow (fifth in 200 butterly), 11-year-old Jada Moore (fifth in 400 IM), 12-year-old Lydia Moorehead (sixth in 400 IM).

Also included in the evening finals session were the relay events. Northern Sierra relay teams earned second place in the girls 10-12 200 free relay (Larsen, Sharp, Hughes, Hilliard), second place in the girls 13-14 200 free relay (Axelman, Lawless, Molitor, Luisetti), fourth place in the boys 13-14 200 free relay (Nattrass, DeGruccio, Ryan, McCormick), second place in the girls 10-12 200 medley relay (Hilliard, Larsen, Hughes, Sharp), fifth place in the girls 13-14 200 medley relay (Luisetti, Axelman, Molitor, Hundemer), and fourth place in the boys 13-14 200 medley relay (Adamson, McCormick, Nattrass, DeGruccio).

Next up for the team is the travel trip for the 15-18 year old group, who will fly to the Washington Open in Federal Way, Washington, January 17-20.

For more information visit NorthernSierraSwimming.org

