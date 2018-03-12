YOUTH SWIMMING: Northern Sierra swimmers make waves at Sierra Nevada Championships

With a wave of impressive performances, local club team Northern Sierra Swimming earned fifth place at the Sierra Nevada 14-and-under Championships last weekend.

"The NSS swimmers continue to prove that dedication and teamwork pay off," Northern Sierra Swimming coach Allie Anderson said. "There were many outstanding swims at this meet, and the combined efforts of individuals and relays made us competitive in the larger arena. The coaching staff is thrilled to continue to be a top-five team in Sierra Nevada Swimming."

Competing in Folsom, Northern Sierra Swimming was led by Tyler Nattrass who continues to win races and set records.

Nattrass was the high-point champion in the 11-12 year old division after winning all seven of his events and setting meet records in the 200 freestyle (1:51.31) and 200 backstroke (2:06:36). He also won the 100 free (52.9), 500 free (5:04.53), 1,000 free (11:15.45), 1,650 free (18:38.66) and 100 back (1:00.73). He set team records in all of his events except the 100 back.

Mia Axelman shined in the 11-12 girls division, winning two events and finishing third overall in total points. Axelman won the 100 free (54.66) and the 200 free (2:00.94). She was also second in the 50 free, third in the 200 breast stroke, fourth in the 100 individual medley, fifth in the 500 free and sixth in the 100 breast. Axelman set five new team records on the day.

In the 8-and-under boys division, Kyler Simpton took third overall after third place finishes in the 25 backstroke, the 500 free and the 25 free. He was also fourth in the 25 butterfly and seventh in the 25 breast.

Also in the 8-and-under boys division, Lucas Pellow notched a fourth place finish in the 25 back, sixth place finishes in the 25 fly and 25 breast, a ninth place finish in the 25 free and a 10th place finish in the 50 free.

In the 8-and-under girls division, Allie Wallace scored three top-10 finishes, including sixth place in the 25 fly, ninth place in the 25 breast and 10th place in the 25 free.

In the 9-10 girls division, Jaden Sharp tallied seven top-10 finishes, including fourth in the 100 back, fifth in the 200 free, sixth in the 50 back, seventh in the 500 free, ninth in the 100 free and 10th place in both the 100 breast and 200 IM.

Also in the 9-10 girls division, Aubrey Nattrass was 10th in both the 200 free and 50 back. And, Jessynta Taylor was fifth in the 50 back.

In the 11-12 girls division, Hannah Molitor was strong with five top-10 finishes including a seventh place finish in the 200 fly. Elle Larsen scored four top-10 finishes in the same division, highlighted by a fifth place mark in the 50 breast and eighth place finishes in the 100 breast and 400 IM.

In the 13-14 girls division, Alli Kouba took fifth in the 1,650 free, sixth in the 400 IM, eighth in the 200 free and 10th in both the 200 back and 500 free.

Kayla Heenan, also competing in the 13-14 girls division, was sixth in the 1,650 free, and ninth in both the 1,000 free and the 200 fly.

Robin Lawless was also strong in the 13-14 girls division, scoring fifth place finishes in the 100 back and the 200 back.

In the same division, Makenna Hensley tallied an eighth place finish in the 200 fly and a 10th place finish in the 100 back.

As a team, the Northern Sierra Swimmers also notched 11 top-10 finishes in relay races across the gender and age divisions.

Qualified swimmers will move on to the South West Age Group Regionals March 23-26 in Clovis, and also to the Far Western Championships, April 5-8 in Santa Clara.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.