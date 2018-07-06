YOUTH SOFTBALL: Nevada County teams wrap up month-long run through All Star tourneys

Some of the top young softball players in the area came together and represented Nevada County at a series of All Star tournaments throughout the month of June.

The Nevada County Girls Softball Association boasted a pair of All Star teams (12U and 10U), both of which competed at the Stars of Cordova Tournament, Sacramento Association Championships and the Piece of the Rock Tournament in Rocklin.

The talented groups of ballers competed against other softball all star teams from around the Sacramento area at weekend tournaments, which featured pool play on Saturdays and single elimination brackets on Sundays.

The Nevada County 12U All Star team was comprised of: Evi Barber, Emma Charter, Kylee Daniel, Hannah De Vera, Riley Eslick, Baylie Flecksteiner, Kaeli Horn, Selena Jensen, Jillian Kodai, Kendal Miller, Taryn Parmenter, Alicia Pettengill and Amy Sandoval. They were coached by Nick Costa, Christine Cox, Jeremy Eslick and Clayton Horn.

The Nevada County 10U All Star team was comprised of: Kalli Amaral, Evangeline Carman, Stella Collins, Alexia Cookson, Catrina Fletcher, Monroe Ford, GG Gonzales, Anamarin Hemings, Kaya Law-Murty, Jessica Rivenes, Ruby Smith and Haley Wallace. The team was coached by Jim Amaral, Kevin Cookson and Dave Rivenes.

To learn more about the Nevada County Girls Softball Association visit http://www.ncgsa.org.

