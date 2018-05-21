YOUTH SOCCER: Daredevils charge to finals at NorCal State Cup

GRASS VALLEY — The Gold Country United Daredevils, a 2003 boys club soccer team, went undefeated this spring and continue their undefeated run in the NorCal State Cup Tournament which began last September.

The Daredevils won their first knockout game last month against American River FC in a dramatic victory with a 4-2 penalty shootout and then secured their place in the semifinals with a 2-0 win versus North Bay Elite two weeks later, eliminating the team which had knocked them out of the State Cup the year prior.

In the semifinals, they faced Kings County FC and the game did not disappoint the fans. Tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation the game went into extra time where winger, Max Wright, clinched the Daredevils' place in the finals with a header goal in the second period.

The State Cup will conclude at Cosumnes River College, at 4:30 p.m. June 2 where the Daredevils will face off with Fair Oaks Crew in their final bid for the championship.

The Daredevils really hit the scene in the 2017 fall season winning both the Roseville Fall Classic Tournament and the Debbie Patterson Tournament. They are led by head coach Tim Highsmith, who also serves as the Bear River High School JV coach. Reflecting on the past season Highsmith has nothing but respect for his team.

"All the boys have stepped up to the task," Highsmith said. "We have been playing short and asking a lot from the players. They have adapted very well to the new style of play. We are currently in first place in our league and have remained undefeated throughout the spring season so I have high hopes for ending this season as State Cup champions."

Anyone interested in playing competitive soccer in the Nevada County area is welcome to participate in open tryouts for Gold County United. Tryouts will be held between May 21st and June 6th. Please check http://goldcountryunited.com/content/14640/Tryout-Schedule for your player's tryout age group, time and location.

Gold Country United is the competitive soccer league based in Grass Valley. It serves boys and girls ages 9-18 and supports the growth of soccer in the community.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.