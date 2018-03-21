CLUB LACROSSE: Stampede tramples two more, remains unbeaten

The Gold Country Stampede varsity lacrosse team kept rolling this past weekend, improving to 8-0 with a couple of lopsided victories.

The first contest was Saturday against divisional rival Woodcreek, which came into the matchup with a 5-1 record.

What was expected to be a close contest turned into a blowout as the Stampede charged to victory, 16-2.

Stampede attack man Drew Heaps led the scoring with a total of 10 points consisting of eight goals and two assists. Tanner Takahashi added three goals and two assists, as well winning 15 of 20 face offs. Dylan Scott added five points in the game with a goal and four assists. Tre Maronic and Michael Trujillo also added two goals apiece.

— Greg PorterStampede head coach

Peyton McGovern and Ben Beeman split time in the goal and limited the Woodcreek offense to just two goals. The goalies' efforts were solidified with great defensive performances from Keith Ward, Tyler Velasquez, Jack Blair, Carsten Siebels, and Danny Grattan.

On Sunday, the Stampede traveled to Sacramento to face off with the Stingers. The game was physical, but the Stampede came out victorious, 10-4.

Senior standout Toran Maronic scored four goals and had two assists in the game. Scott also had six points in the game all on assists which shows incredible team offense. Heaps and Takahashi each added three goals and two assists, and Takahashi also won 13 of 17 face offs for the Stampede. Tre Maronic added an assist but more importantly had eight ground balls in the game on a very challenging uneven grass surface.

The Stampede is the only undefeated team in the Northern California Junior Lacrosse Association league.

"This is a very talented group of young men," Stampede head coach Greg Porter said. "They have assimilated the concepts they have been taught well and are putting them in motion on the field. This is a true team effort and, as is our norm, we are doing this with a very short roster of about 15 at any given time. We have some tough opponents ahead, but if we can stay focused and on course we can accomplish great things once again this year.

"We appreciate the support we get from Nevada Union and Bear River Recreational districts to provide us places to practice and play. This is the greatest sport ever invented and goes back to the Native Americans. I am so glad these California kids are able to experience the magic of this game. Having played back East, growing up on Long Island, it is my pleasure to bring quality lacrosse to Nevada County and honor the game."

The Stampede has a pair home games at Hooper Stadium on the Nevada Union High School Campus coming up. The first game will be against Elk Grove at 7 p.m. Friday. The second is at 3:30 p.m. Sunday against Chico.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.