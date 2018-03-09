YOUTH LACROSSE: Stampede charges through competition to start season

The Gold Country Stampede varsity lacrosse team kicked off its 2018 season in style at the Redding Lacrosse tournament on February 24-25.

They played three games against some of the best talent in Nevada and came out victorious with a 3-0 record. Two of the games were hard fought with wins over the Reno Huskies 9-8 and Galena Grizzlies 10-8. The third game against Damonte Ranch was a much easier victory by a margin of 16-2.

Offensive standouts for the Stampede on the weekend included fifth year varsity player and senior Drew Heaps with nine Goals and six assists. He was followed by sophomore Tredan Maronic, who notched seven goals and had one assist.

Senior Toran Maronic made his triumphant return to the lacrosse field after missing last season with a Traumatic Brain Injury suffered during the football season. He scored five goals and doled out two assists for the Stampede.

Face-off specialist Tanner Takahashi scored five goals, had two assists and won 43 of 56 face-offs for a winning percentage of 76-percent.

Senior attack-man Dylan Scott added three goals, and senior Carsten Siebels rounded out the offense with two goals and 15 ground balls.

Defensively the Stampede was strong, anchored by seniors Keith Ward and Tyler Velasquez at long pole, senior Danny Grattan at long pole mid-fielder and both Peyton McGovern and Ben Beeman in goal. Both goalies had save percentages exceeding 60-percent.

"this was a solid start to our season." said head coach Greg Porter, now in his 10th year with the Stampede. "We had some unknowns coming in, but I think our season looks very promising. This is a talented group of young men and if they continue to work hard, I think they can rival our State Championship team of two years ago.

"Getting Toran Maronic back on the field after his near fatal Traumatic Brain Injury has been a miracle and we are all touched and motivated by it. Now he and his brother Tre can challenge each other and have the memorable experience of playing on the same team. They are both incredible talents. We have our work

cut our for us though, and have some tough competition ahead. We just need to get back to work and take care of business on the field and the rest will play out. We are looking forward to starting our league play next weekend."

JV: FOLSOM 9, GOLD COUNTRY 6

The Gold Country Stampede junior varsity team opened their season this past Saturday, traveling to Folsom to take on the Falcons.

The Stampede defense struggled to get on track in the first half and at halftime trailed by a score of 7 to 1. During the second half the offense came to life and the defense stepped up but the deficit was too much to overcome and the Stampede ultimately lost by a final score of 9-6.

Leading the Stampede on offense was Mason Zimmerman who put the ball in the back of the net three times followed by Colton Coughran, Rive Fredericks and Cody Ray who all scored a goal apiece.

Gavin Ross, Millen Zimmerman, Coughran and Jeremy Rodrigues each contributed an assist for the Stampede.

On the defensive side the bright spots for the Stampede were Gavin Ross, Spencer Pratt, Sammy Slay, Cameron Pratt and Ray who each had a takeaway.

The JV Stampede travel to Chico on Saturday to compete against the Chico Rebels and then return home to take on the Sacramento Stingers at Nevada Union's Hooper Stadium Sunday. The game starts at 12:30 and admission is free.

