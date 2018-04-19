YOUTH LACROSSE: Stampede back on track with big win over Pleasant Grove

The Gold Country Stampede varsity lacrosse team rebounded nicely this past weekend after suffering their only loss of the season the weekend prior.

On the heels of its first defeat of the season, a 12-10 loss to Woodcreek, the Stampede came out of the gates red hot against a potent Pleasant Grove team.

Gold Country took a commanding lead early and never looked back, defeating Pleasant Grove 17-4.

Leading the offensive attack with an impressive nine goal outing was senior attack man Drew Heaps.

Equally impressive was junior attack man Dylan Scott, who notched three goals of his own and added six assists.

Other offensive contributors included senior attack man Toran Maronic with two goals and three asissts. Maronic's brother, midfielder Tre Maronic, added two goals and two assists. Michael Trujillo chipped in a goal and Carsten Siebels had an assist.

Games are not won by offense alone and the Stampede defense was outstanding, limiting Pleasant Grove, who averages nearly 12 goals per game this season, to only four.

The cause was led by senior goaltender Peyton McGovern and junior goaltender Ben Beeman with a combined 11 saves, shutting the Pleasant Grove scorers down on several one-on-one opportunities.

The goalies had plenty of support with a great team contribution on the defensive end. This was led by close defenders, seniors Keith Ward, Tyler Velasquez and Danny Grattan as well as sophomore Jack Blair who has played outstanding in his first year on the varsity squad.

The Stampede improve to an 11-1 record and are ranked second in the California Club state rankings.

"Lacrosse is the most exciting sport ever invented. It has everything an athlete could desire. It requires, speed, agility, physicality and finesse. There is plenty of contact for those who embrace that as well. The end to end action is incredibly exciting, especially watching a run and gun offensive concept like we run," said Greg Porter, a former NCAA Division I lacrosse player and Stampede varsity head coach. "This is a great team and I am excited about their success. Our job now is to remain focused and take it one game at a time. There is no doubt in my mind we are the most talented team in the NCJLA, we just need to take care of business on the field."

The Stampede have only four regular season games left. Next up is a Friday night game at Elk Grove followed by a 3 p.m. home game Sunday against Pleasant Grove.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.