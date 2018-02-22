YOUTH GYMNASTICS: Team from Auburn Gymnastics wins Wildflower Invitational Platinum competition

AUBURN — Auburn Gymnastics Center gymnasts have combined to earn two team honors over the weekend giving some of the strongest performances in 2018 for the team of dominating athletes.

Auburn gymnasts Midori Ogino, Ana Hamilton and Delany Stetka combined to win the Wildflower Invitational platinum gymnastics competition by delivering outstanding performances over the weekend.

"We took a first place win at a very important time of the season," coach Jennifer Christenson said. "We train them to make improvements with each competition and this win lets us know they are gaining confidence and are on the right track"

Gold division winner was Gracie Hamilton who was named champion gymnast of the meet after posting four scores of 9.40 or higher for a stunning all-around of 38.05 out of 40 on Sunday. The 9-year-old took home event titles on beam, bars and vault.

Gold gymnast Emma Allmon received a stunning store of a 9.625 on beam and winning silver for the all-around.

Adding to the honors was the advanced team of five USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic Level 8 girls training at Auburn Gymnastics.

The hopefuls were named the second place team at the Wildflower Invitational in Oroville, Calif. The team is Emily Esteban, Marissa Jilot, Kyla Rector, Maya Thrasher and Rebekah Durham.

Esteban took home an event titles on floor. Rector was second on the vault and Jilot was in the top three on beam.

USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic gymnasts, Katelyn Carter and Mariah Belman had their best routines of the weekend on the beam. Katelyn Carter won second on the beam and Belman scored a 9.35 for fourth place.

The coach said that Auburn gymnastics team put together some of the finest performances of the season but that they and hoping for back-to-back wins traveling to Napa Feb. 24-25.

"We are motivated and these girls are warriors," Christenson said. "Were going to keep getting stronger."

For more information on gymnastics classes call 530-823-2031 or go to http://www.auburn-gymnastics.com.

