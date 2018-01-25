YOUTH GYMNASTICS: Gold Country gymnasts open season with strong showings at Northern Caifornia events
January 25, 2018
The young athletes from Gold Country Gymnastics bounded into the new season, earning multiple top-5 finishes individually at Northern California events.
The Gold Country Gymnastic boys team opened the season at the Oroville Invitational. Highlighting their effort was a standout showing by Austin Whitman who placed first all-around in Level 5-1 (10-and-older) with a score of 49.9. Whitman was also first on the pommel with a 9.1 and first on the rings with a 9.4.
In Level 6-2 (all ages), Willow Dane placed second on both the high bar and floor exercise. He also took third on the vault and fourth on the rings.
In Level 6-1 (all ages) Amador Osorio finished fifth all-around with a score of 54.8, and had strong showings on the vault, taking second place, and high bar, where he finished in third.
In Level 5-2 (all ages), Rowan Henry tallied an all around score of 52.5, and impressed on the pommel (9.6) as well as the rings (9.6).
In Level 5-1 (10-and-older), Jayden Echternacht finished with a 52.10 all-around, and scored a 10.7 on rings.
Recommended Stories For You
In Level 4-1 (6-7 year olds), Robert Campbell was second all around with a 53.8. Campbell was first on the high bar (9.5), first on the rings (10.1), second on the vault (9.2)and the parallel bars (8.7) and third on the floor exercise (8.5).
Also In Level 4-1 (6-7 year olds), Desi Oakes was fourth all-around with a 52.3, placing second on the rings (10.0), vault (9.2) and high bar (9.2).
In Level 4-1 (8-9 year olds) Nicholas Husak finished fourth all-around (55.3) after strong efforts on the floor exercise (8.6), pommel (9.3), rings (9.9), vault (9.0), parallel bars (9.1) and high bar (9.4).
In Level 4-1 (10-and-older), Cassius Wondergem was fifth all-around (53.8), and took second on the high bar (10.3) and third on the rings (10.5).
As a team, the Level 4 boys finished second all-around.
The Gold Country Gymnastics girls Optional and Xcel teams opened the season at the Golden State Classic in Rancho Cordova.
In the Xcel Gold (middle age group) division, Teran Baker had strong efforts on the vault and floor exercise, and finished with an all-around score of 33.9.
In the Optional Level 6 (middle age group), McKinley Nguyen finished with a 35.5 all-around and was especially strong in the floor exercise with a third place finish (9.3).
In Level 6 (older age group), Megan Kiser tallied a 34.75 all-around score after faring well on the vault and floor exercise.
To learn more about Gold Country Gymnastics, visit http://goldcountrygymnastics.com.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
Trending In: Sports
- THIRD TIME’S A CHARM: The Union claims rec-league flag football championship (VIDEO)
- ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union, Bear River grads help Sierra improve to 21-0
- PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian girls have won 10-straight, eye league title
- PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Bruins top Center for 1st league win
- PREP BASKETBALL: A look at NU, FLC and Bear River as they battle through league play
Trending Sitewide
- How low will the snow go in the Sierra, foothills?
- Nevada County supervisors approve reimbursement deal with Higgins Marketplace developer
- Grass Valley man arrested twice in 2 weeks
- Sense of place informs every piece made by the father-and-son team of Erickson Woodworking
- Assault case of Desiree Hayden, who once faced murder charge, advances toward trial