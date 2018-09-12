YOUTH GYMNASTICS: Gold Country gymnasts open season with strong showing at Judges Cup

The Level 3 gymnasts from Gold Country Gymnastics had their first official meet over the weekend, competing at the Judges Cup in Rancho Cordova.

Gold Country gymnast Temple Scott shined in the Older A Group, earning first place all-around with a score of 35.825. Scott placed first on the beam (9.15) and on the bars (9.125), took second on the vault (8.85) and was fifth in the floor exercise (8.7).

In the Older B Group, Soleil Reneau competed in her first ever meet and fared well with an all-around score of 31.45.

Also competing in her first ever meet was Gianna Marsico, who did well on the vault (7.6) and beam (7.3) In the Middle A Group.

Another first timer was Antara Cole, who put forth a strong effort in the Middle B Group. Cole scored a 33.45 all-around score and was especially strong in the floor exercise (8.3), vault (8.45), bars (8.35) and beam (8.35).

In the Younger Group, Kinley Bennett placed fourth all-around with a score of 34.15 in her very first meet. Bennett was fourth on the beam (8.6), fifth on the vault (8.65) and fifth on the bars (8.65).

In the same group, Dani Schwartz, competing in her first meet, received a 32.65 all-around after taking sixth on vault (8.6) and faring well on the bars (8.35) and beam (8.05).

Also in the Younger Group, Emily Whitman was strong on the vault (8.3), beam (8.175) and floor exercise (8.05).

Also competing for Gold Country in the Younger Group was Hailey Coberly, who scored a 7.65 on the vault.

