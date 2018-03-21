YOUTH GYMNASTICS: Gold Country gymnasts earn state titles

The Gold Country Gymnastics boys team (Levels 4 and 5) put forth a strong effort at the State Championships in San Luis Obispo, earning solid scores and several individual event titles.

Nicholas Husak, competing in Level 4-1 (8 year olds), claimed the state championship on the vault with a score of 9.4. He also placed third all-around (56.7), second on the parallel bars (9.5), third on the rings (9.6) and third on the hi-bar (10.2).

In Level 4-1 (6-7 year olds), Robert Campbell earned a state championship in the floor exercise with a score of 9.5. He also placed third on the pommel (9.5), third on the rings (9.7), third on the hi-bar (10.0) and finished third all-around (56.7).

In the same level, Desi Oaks became a state champion on the rings with a score of 9.8. He was seventh all-around (53.9) and also tallied a fourth place finish on the vault (9.0).

In Level 4-1 (10 year olds), Cassius Wondergem finished eighth all-around (55.8) and was especially strong on the pommel (9.5) where he placed fourth.

In Level 5-1 (9 year olds), Austin Whitman finished with an all-around score of 52.6. His day was highlighted by solid performances on the pommel (9.4) and the rings (9.6). Whitman's effort was strong enough to qualify him for the Regional Championships in Arizona next month.

In Level 5-1 (10 year olds), Jayden Echternacht finished with a 51.0 all-around. He had good showings in the rings (9.6) and pommel (9.4).

