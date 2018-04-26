YOUTH GYMNASTICS: Gold Country gymnasts close season at Regional Campionships
April 26, 2018
A couple of young gymnasts from Gold Country Gymnastics wrapped up their season last weekend at the Level 6 Regional Championships in Arizona.
Competing in the Level 6 Senior Group, Megan Kiser finished with a 34.525 all-around score. She scored a 9.1 on the beam, an 8.925 on the floor exercise, and an 8.6 on the vault.
Over in the Level 6 Junior Group, McKinley Nguyen scored 34.5 all-around. She scored a 9.125 on the vault, an 8.925 of the floor exercise and an 8.45 in the beam.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
