YOUTH GYMNASTICS: Gold Country gymnasts close season at Regional Campionships

A couple of young gymnasts from Gold Country Gymnastics wrapped up their season last weekend at the Level 6 Regional Championships in Arizona.

Competing in the Level 6 Senior Group, Megan Kiser finished with a 34.525 all-around score. She scored a 9.1 on the beam, an 8.925 on the floor exercise, and an 8.6 on the vault.

Over in the Level 6 Junior Group, McKinley Nguyen scored 34.5 all-around. She scored a 9.125 on the vault, an 8.925 of the floor exercise and an 8.45 in the beam.

