YOUTH GYMNASTICS: Auburn Gymnastics has multiple gymnasts shine at regional championships

AUBURN – Rising to the occasion the top kids from Auburn Gymnastics Center wrapped up their season with some of their highest scores of the year at Regional Gymnastics Championships setting a club record with five regional event titles.

The top club finished up a whirlwind of gymnastics competitions that took five boys, four girls Level 8 and four X-Cel gymnasts to Arizona, Nevada and then to Utah to their respective Regional Gymnastics Championships.

Jonathan Lyda is a regional champion on pommel horse, rings and floor and Emily Esteban and Ana Hamilton are regional champions on the beam.

"We have been all over the region this season and to walk away with five first place regional wins – all I can really say is the season has never ended better for us," coach Natalie Otis said.

The competition for the regional meet for women gymnasts comes from Northern and Southern California, Nevada, Arizona, and Utah while the men's Region 1 scope includes Southern and Northern California, Nevada, Arizona and Hawaii.

"Qualifying was a true testament to the dedication and passion the athletes have for their sport and a tribute to the good things happening at Auburn Gymnastics Center," Otis said.

The gymnasts compete by age and level with the top level being 10.

The boys' competition was led by Level 5 gymnast, Lyda, 12, who earned first place on pommel horse, rings and floor. He achieved high scores on all other events for a score of 62.5 in the all around and second place at the Arizona USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic Regionals.

All-star team member Level 6, Kannon Rector, 9, also hit the podium, finishing in the top-three on the pommel horse and in the top-five on vault and in the all-around.

Fifteen-year-old, level 9, Zeph Thomas took top-10 on pommel, rings, vault, high bar and all-around.

"It is a feat to even make the podium at regionals because you have the best kids from so many states all coming out to have their moment delivering top quality gymnastics," Otis said.

In the Level 8 girls competition held in Reno, 18-year-old Emily Esteban earned first place on her beam routine with a score of 9.575 and finished with an all-around score of 36.65 to place second overall and third on the bars with a 9.275.

Twelve-year-old, Kyla Rector, took top 10 on vault and Marissa Jilot, 12, was in the top 10 on vault and beam.

"These athletes spend as much as 22 hours in the gym each week," Otis said. "Many days are tough, especially in competition season."

Competing in Salt Lake City, Utah was Ana Hamilton, 13, Gracie Hamilton, 11, Emma Allmon, 10, and Midori Ogino, 16.

Ana Hamilton delivered a stunning beam routine during her session earning a 9.65 and the coveted slot of regional beam champion.

She went on to take the bronze in the all-around and was in the top five on floor and bars.

Given the stellar results at the highest level met for their levels these girls and boys train with some of the best coaches in the region.

Auburn Gymnastics Center has established itself as a force for in Northern California and in the region. The team of coaches has been instructing and coaching gymnastics and have traveled the country to learn from some of the best coaches in the industry.

"We truly enjoy empowering the athletes with continual positive words of encouragement. Over the past 10 years we have loved watching the team grow, and expand," Otis said.

For more information, contact Auburn Gymnastics Center at (530) 823-2031 or visit http://www.auburn-gymnastice.com.

