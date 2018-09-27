YOUTH FOOTBALL: Jr. Miners earn a pair of victories on Homecoming

It was an eventful Saturday at Hooper Stadium as the Nevada Union Jr. Miners program hosted the rival Placer Jr. Hillmen for Homecoming.

The 10U Jr. Miners secured their first win of the season, topping their Jr. Hillmen counterparts, 40-0.

Offensive standouts were Anakin Steen, who rushed for 257 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries. Austin Putnam also had a strong game with 75 rush yards and a touchdown. Zamien Ferguson added 31 total yards and a score of his own. Jared Sanzone ran the ball once for 3 yards and a first down while Colton Wasson secured a point after by running the ball in from the 2-yard line. Also getting in on the action was Brandon McCallum, who ran the ball once for a 7-yard score.

"The offense clicked today," coach Joe Hart said. "Linemen were blocking and keeping tight with their assignments, and the backs were not letting the opportunities pass them by, running hard and hitting the holes."

On the defensive side of the ball some tackling standouts included, Owen Arendell, J.C. Harris and Ferguson, who all locked down six tackles each. Owen Hooper stepped in at linebacker position and secured four tackles to go with 1.5 sacks. Brandon McCallum held the midfield down by logging three tackles.

"All in all our defense stepped up," Hart said. "We are getting better every week."

The Jr. Miners tallied 4 sacks as a team with Arendell, Harris, Hooper, Brian Souza, and Lucas Liller all chipping in hits in the QB.

Next up for the Jr. Miners is a road matchup with Yuba City on Saturday.

8U: JR. MINERS 14,

PLACER 8

The 8U Jr. Miners edged rival Placer thanks in large part to a pair of key touchdown runs by Jason Horne Jr.

Quarterback Chloe Baer connected on a key 2-point conversion pass play to Horne late in the fourth quarter to put the 8U team up by six with less than 2 minutes left.

The Jr. Miners defense stepped up, allowing just one Placer score all game. Leading the way was Julian Cortez, Oscar Thomas, Braylen Link, Anthony Lang Jr., Vinny Kiser, Brendan Avila, Zach Wolf, Talon Smith and Jack Reeves.

Karter Ehlers, Caleb Brown, Caleb McCallum, Kevin Mohr, Dominic Graham, Landon Cawley, Ryland Flynn, Isiah Smith, Conor Hall, Cody Wasson and Ryan Schlachter also had a good overall game against the Jr. Hillmen.

"Our younger players have stepped up this year and have grown tremendously through the season," said head coach Kyle Klauer, who also praised the coaching staff for their efforts. "Credit goes out to the entire coaching staff. Bob Thomas, Anthony Lang, Julio Cortez, Andrew Ehlers, as well as team mom Amy Harvey, have all done an amazing job this year."

