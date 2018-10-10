YOUTH FOOTBALL: Jr. Miners (8U) power past Christian Brothers

The Nevada Union 8U Jr. Miners beat the Christian Brothers Jr. Falcons 20-12 on Saturday.

Led by the interior offensive line play of center Vinny Kiser and guards Cody Wasson and Jack Reeves, fullback Julian Cortez was able to pound the ball up the middle, notching several key carries to sustain the Jr. Miners offense. Halfback Jason Horne also reaped the benefits of strong line play, scoring two touchdowns in addition to picking up a key extra point conversion.

The Jr. Miners defense held the Jr. Falcons to only two big plays on the day. Leading the defensive charge was cornerbacks Anthony Lang and Kevin Mohr, who both did a solid job of containing the outside sweep plays.

Jr. Miners quarterback Chloe Baer managed the game on the offensive side by using her communication skills in key situations to run out the clock at the end of the game and seal the victory.

The 8U team is now 2-4 and needs to win the next two games against Cordova and Del Campo to be in the running to make the four-team SYF Division 3 playoffs.

