YOUTH BASKETBALL: Union Hill Bearcats claw way to tourney title
February 21, 2018
The Union Hill eighth grade basketball team captured the Silver Division Championship of the Chico All-City Basketball Tournament Feb. 10.
The Bearcats played five games over a two day period, including three games on Feb. 10 that included a 43-35 quarterfinal victory over Maywood Davinci (Corning), a 54-50 semifinal victory over Ishi Hills (Oroville) and a 39-31 championship game victory over Bidwell Gold (Chico).
Union Hill is comprised of Nathan Riley, Reece Ayers, Collier Conlan, Cassius Courtney, Ben Hescock, Julian Spackman, Mason Ciafardoni, Eddie Picken, Aidan White, Chance Bacon, Kyle McGilvary, Max Wright, Blake Hronis, Teyo Snyder-Aguigni and Jaydon Manoguerra.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
