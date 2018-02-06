 YOUTH BASKETBALL: Union Hill Bearcats claw way to tourney championship | TheUnion.com

YOUTH BASKETBALL: Union Hill Bearcats claw way to tourney championship

Submitted to The Union
Submitted photo |

The Union Hill Bearcats clawed their way to a championship over the weekend, winning the Weimar Hills Seventh Grade Basketball Tournament. The Bearcats faced off with the Bowman Bulls in the tite game and pulled out a hard-fought, 30-28, victory Saturday. Pictured back row from left: Anthony Wright, Ryne Allen, Andre Menet, Carson Hall, Caleb Hassfield and coach Jay Youngman. Middle row from left: Johnny Patton, Seth Wilkinson, Cameron Randall and Isaac George. Front row from left: James Kinney and Chase Nye.

The Union Hill Bearcats clawed their way to a championship over the weekend, winning the Weimar Hills Seventh Grade Basketball Tournament.

The Bearcats faced off with the Bowman Bulls in the tight game and pulled out a hard-fought, 30-28, victory Saturday.

The Union Hill team is comprised of James Kinney, Chase Nye, Johnny Patton, Seth Wilkinson, Cameron Randall, Isaac George, Anthony Wright, Ryne Allen, Andre Menet, Carson Hall, Caleb Hassfield. They are coached by Jay Youngman.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.