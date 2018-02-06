YOUTH BASKETBALL: Union Hill Bearcats claw way to tourney championship

The Union Hill Bearcats clawed their way to a championship over the weekend, winning the Weimar Hills Seventh Grade Basketball Tournament.

The Bearcats faced off with the Bowman Bulls in the tight game and pulled out a hard-fought, 30-28, victory Saturday.

The Union Hill team is comprised of James Kinney, Chase Nye, Johnny Patton, Seth Wilkinson, Cameron Randall, Isaac George, Anthony Wright, Ryne Allen, Andre Menet, Carson Hall, Caleb Hassfield. They are coached by Jay Youngman.

