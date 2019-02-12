YOUTH BASKETBALL: Union Hill Bearcats claw way to tourney championship

The Union Hill Bearcats eighth grade boys basketball team rose above the competition at the Chico All-City Classic, going 4-0 and claiming the Silver Division Championship for a second straight year.

Facing Chico Country Day in the championship game, the Bearcats clawed out a 52-32 victory, getting 20 points from Johnheaven Patton and 17 points from Chase Nye.

The Bearcats opened the two-day tournament with a 47-19 victory over Marsh Junior High (Chico). They then topped Paradise Charter Middle School, 45-40, in the second round, and bested Bidwell Junior High (Chico), 55-34, in the semifinals.

The Bearcats got it done with hot shooting, and a swarming defense which created turnovers and led to a high tempo fast break attack, said head coach Dallas Wivholm.

The Union Hill team is comprised of Caleb Hassfeld, Ryne Allen, Seth Wilkinson, Carson Hall, James Kinney, Wyatt Tinnel, Cameron Randall, Anthony Wright, Nye and Patton.

"Their overall play in the tournament was of a confident team playing selfless basketball with key role contributions from each of the players," Wivholm said.

Bearcat players Patton, Nye and Kinney earned All-Tournament Team honors.

It was the second tourney win of the season for the Bearcats squad, who went 3-0 and won the Weimar Hills Warrior Classic in January.

The team recently completed league play with an 8-3 record and is 17-7 overall. Next up is the Nevada County Athletic League tournament at Nevada Union next week.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.