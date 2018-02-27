YOUTH BASKETBALL: Seven Hills Raiders roll to county title

The eighth grade boys basketball team from Seven Hills Middle School recently capped off one of its most successful seasons in school history.

The Raiders closed their stellar season with a 71-44 victory over rival Magnolia in the Nevada County Tournament Championship Game last Friday at Nevada Union's Albert Ali Gymnasium.

The Raiders fell behind early as the Rattlers of Magnolia used some hot shooting to jump out to a 16-11 first quarter lead.

It was the first time in 23 games that Seven Hills had trailed at the end of the first quarter. With leading scorer Milo Goehring in early foul trouble, the Raiders heated up from behind the 3-point arc as Forest Brady sank three of his season-high five 3-pointers in the second quarter to help propel Seven Hills back into the lead at halftime, 31-26. The third quarter was all Seven Hills as they outscored Magnolia 25-5 in the period, and put to rest any hopes of an upset as the Raiders coasted to victory.

With the win over Magnolia, the Seven Hills Raiders finished the season with an overall record of 21-2. The only losses coming to Bay Area school, Martinez by one point in the championship game of the annual South Lake Tahoe Optimist Tournament, and to Chico powerhouse Marsh Middle School in the semifinals of the Chico All City Tournament.

The Raiders season included a championship at the Union Hill Invitational Tournament, a championship at the Andros Karperos Invitational Tournament, a championship in the Nevada County end of the year tournament, and an undefeated league title in the Nevada County Athletic League.

"It's the best boys team I've had here at Seven Hills in my 10-plus years of coaching, and we've had some really good teams," said coach Brian Ellis. "I'm looking forward to watching these boys play in high school."

The team included only eight players. They were led in scoring by the one-two punch of 6-foot, 4-inch center Goehring, who averaged 20 points per outing, and fiery point guard Corey Ellis with 15 points per game. Brady added range from behind the arc helping to extend the defense and open it up for the big center.

Agustin Fleisher and Benn Glorfield were dominating on defense and formidable scoring threats on offense all season. All purpose player T.J. Parnow brought toughness off the bench, and Ben Fitzpatrick and Rory Hensley added instant offense whenever they were on the floor. "It really was a team effort," noted assistant coach Mark Goehring. "Each player brought something different to the court, and they all contributed a ton to help this season be so successful."

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.