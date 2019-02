The Yuba River Charter School Rapids beat Chicago Park, 38-37, to win the Nevada County Athletic League's eighth grade small school boys basketball tourney championship held at Nevada Union Thursday.

It was a hard fought victory over a talented and well-coached Chicago Park team.

Yuba River won with a team effort and a dramatic last second 3-point shot by its only eighth grader, Gopal Wilson.

The Rapids were led by Hagen Mees, scoring 12 points and Moshe Childs with 10 points.

