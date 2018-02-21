YOUTH BASKETBALL: Nevada County Gold wins Hearts and Hoops Yellow Division Tournament Championship
February 21, 2018
The Nevada County Gold sixth grade AAU team won three straight games to claim the Hearts and Hoops Yellow Division Tournament Championship Feb. 10.
Nevada County Gold is comprised of Forrest Harrison, Kingston Courtney, Josh Bishop, Austin Thompson, Max McMaster, Mark Rodrigues and Julian Witt. They are coached by Ryan Witt and Jami Witt.
The tourney took place at the Hardwood Palace in Rocklin.
Trending In: Sports
- PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River lights up Mountain House in D4 playoffs
- ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Area grads help college hoops teams earn conference championships
- PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian cruises past El Dorado Adventist and into D6 semifinals
- ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Baseball, softball season in full swing for area alumni