YOUTH BASKETBALL: Nevada County Gold wins Hearts and Hoops Yellow Division Tournament Championship

The Nevada County Gold sixth grade AAU team won three straight games to claim the Hearts and Hoops Yellow Division Tournament Championship Feb. 10.

Nevada County Gold is comprised of Forrest Harrison, Kingston Courtney, Josh Bishop, Austin Thompson, Max McMaster, Mark Rodrigues and Julian Witt. They are coached by Ryan Witt and Jami Witt.

The tourney took place at the Hardwood Palace in Rocklin.